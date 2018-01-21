Princeton Identity Brings Biometric Security and Faster Lines to Dubai International Airport

Multimodal Biometric Technology Deployed in the Emirates Airline Terminals, Streamlining Security in the World's Busiest International Passenger Airport, Without Compromising Protection

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Princeton Identity Inc., provider of the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security system on the market, today announced the deployment of its Access500e' identity management kiosk module within the Dubai International Airport (DXB). The Princeton Identity solution identifies DXB travelers within one to two seconds, reducing time spent in security lines and enhancing the overall travel experience.

The Emirates Airlines terminals are the largest terminals within one of the world's busiest passenger airports. Dubai saw nearly 14.9 million international visitors in 2016, and is expected to surpass 20 million visitors by 2020. There are currently about 100 Access500e products in operation across DXB's Emirates Airlines terminals, with plans to deploy about 40 more in the near future in order to support the influx of new international tourists.

"Princeton Identity and the Dubai International Airport share a goal of simplifying and speeding access to keep people and business moving, and the Access500e deployment at the DXB marks a new standard in passenger security," said Mark Clifton, chief executive officer at Princeton Identity. "Iris recognition is most reliable form of biometric identification, and the Access500e turns what used to be a slow process for travelers into a convenient, quick and more secure experience."

Access500e is a fast, high quality face and iris biometric capture device designed for integration into a variety of application solutions. At DBX, it is integrated into a new Smart Gate, commonly referred to as the "Eyen" gate system, which captures biometric signatures-eliminating the need for visitors to check in with a customs agent, and saving time for passengers as well as airport staff. This helps ensure verification of all travelers entering and leaving the country, seamlessly and efficiently. Princeton Identity partnered with the tech company Emaratech in fostering the implementation of Access500e into the terminals at DBX.

"DXB has always set a high bar in terms of innovative and future-forward experiences and we applaud the leadership team's decision to tap the power of iris recognition to further enhance both traveler satisfaction and security," added Clifton.

A newly opened Princeton Identity International office in Dubai is dedicated to ensuring the continued success and expanded implementation at DXB. The office will also serve as the hub for Princeton Identity's Middle Eastern and African regional offices, supporting territories ranging from Northern Africa to Eastern Europe and Jordan. Princeton Identity will use this new hub to further its work with organizations in the enterprise, healthcare, financial and government sectors in the Greater Middle Eastern region.

To learn more about the Access500e deployment at DXB and Princeton Identity's comprehensive portfolio of face and iris recognition solutions for identity management, visit the company in booth C40, Hall S3 at Intersec, Jan. 21-23 in Dubai.

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient and natural security experience that keeps people and business moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.

