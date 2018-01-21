The global automated liquid handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global automated liquid handling systems market by end-user including, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and clinical and reference laboratories. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in vaccine production

Vaccines prevent infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and measles. At present, around 15%-20% of all infants are not vaccinated. This could have severe repercussions, particularly in developing countries such as Africa and South America. This is because of the lack of awareness and limitations in vaccine production. But, in the recent times, there has been an increase in the production of vaccines due to the increasing awareness about the importance of vaccination.

According to a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "Increasing awareness about vaccination, increasing investments by companies, and the outbreak of many diseases have increased the production of vaccines. The global capacity to produce vaccines for an influenza pandemic has increased over the last two years. This is because of the spread of pandemic viruses. Increasing the volume of vaccine products requires a streamlined process. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for automated liquid handling systems

Market trend: increasing adoption of automation in healthcare

Fully automated laboratory solutions can help save cost and generate precise results. Automated solutions can assist in saving the time of healthcare professionals as automation replaces manually intensive tasks that allow researchers to devote more time to analysis and data interpretation. Automation also improves laboratory productivity as it reduces the chances of human errors. Automation also contributes to data-driven insights as the technology used to automate processes delivers a large volume of data that can be used for performance improvement and optimization.

Some of the players in the market are:

Andrew Alliance

Analytik Jena US

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed

Beckman Coulter

BioTek Instruments

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005085/en/

