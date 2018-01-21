

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed on early Saturday while flying a routine training mission in California, which killed two soldiers.



Both the pilot and the co-pilot were killed, according to Lt. Col. Jason Brown, a spokesman for the Army at the Pentagon.



'The cause is currently under investigation and next-of-kin notifications are ongoing, therefore we can provide no further details at this time,' he said in a statement to Fox News.



The AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed on the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in southern California. The Apache gunship was flying a 'readiness training exercise' at the time of the crash.



The helicopter was attached to the Army's 4th Infantry Division based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.



