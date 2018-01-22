New options coming for Los Angeles' homeless

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2018/ Los Angeles' homeless population may find itself with a new option in the next few years as a possible transition out of homelessness. The mayoral task-force will be presenting a plan to city council on Tuesday for a plan revolving around a downtown site.

The intention behind the plan would involve the placement of 5 trailers on a city owned parking lot at the intersection of Arcadia and Alameda. The reasoning behind the location is to serve the portion of population that tend to occupy the nearby El Pueblo Historic Monument. The plan, spearheaded by Councilman Jose Huizar, is expected to cost 2.3 million in its first year. Ongoing costs are expecting to be around 1.3 Million per year. Three of the trailers would house residents. The remainder would provide facilities for the homeless, including showers and hygiene needs. Additionally, management and services would take space in these trailers. The facility is intended to become a potential model for temporary shelter across the city, Neil Shekhter points out.

According to Neil Shekhter, a recent report has found that the homeless population in Los Angeles has grown to approximately 34 thousand people. More than 75 percent of these people are living without any shelter at all. Over 1.2 billion dollars in voter approved bonds has been allocated to construct permanent housing to help reduce and minimize the homelessness issues in the city. More than one third of Los Angeles' supportive housing units are located downtown. They house a total of 2600 people.

Several members of city council have acknowledged that the city has not done enough to help the encampments of homeless people. There is opinion about that the proposed solution is a stopgap, but at least a starting point. The proposed trailers have an operating timeline of 3 years with the intention of aiding residents to permanent housing within 6 months. The initial site will serve as a pilot and a prototype, with an intention to work on forming others citywide at the same time. There is overwhelming support for aide to the homeless with the city passage of measure H and the county level measure HHH, helping to raise up to $355 million per year via an increase in sales tax, says Neil Shekhter.

Neil Shekhter explained, that the proposed site for the project is approximately 1 mile north of a planned development to house the chronically homeless. The development, which is expected to cost $138 million, is being spearheaded by the Weingart Center, and the SRO Housing Trust. The two organizations are supporting the planned construction which is expected to open in 2021.

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manages more than 70 properties.

