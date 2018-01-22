

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthony Noto, a top Twitter Inc. (TWTR) executive, is in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



SoFi has been looking for a permanent chief executive since Mike Cagney's departure in September.



The San Francisco-based company has offered the job to Mr. Noto, currently Twitter's operations chief and before that a top Silicon Valley banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Noto is likely to make a decision in the coming days, the journal said.



Noto may turn down the offer, and terms haven't yet been completed. Or Twitter might lobby hard to keep him, especially as Chief Executive Jack Dorsey splits his time between the social-media service and the other company he runs, Square Inc, the report said.



