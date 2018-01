NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) increased Chief Executive Officer James Gorman's 2017 compensation by 20 percent to $27 million. Gorman was paid $22.5 million for 2016.



Gorman, 59, got a $12.8 million long-term incentive, $6 million of deferred cash, $5.6 million cash bonus, $1.5 million salary and restricted shares worth almost $1.2 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX