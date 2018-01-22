

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) is nearing a deal to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ Inc. (BIVV) for more than $11.5 billion as the French drugmaker looks set to clinch a big deal while it braces for generic competition for its top-selling product, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter



A deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value the former Biogen Inc. unit at $105 a share. The price would represent a 63% premium to where Bioverativ closed trading Friday. It is possible the talks could fall apart before a deal is reached, the Journal reported.



