sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,80 Euro		-0,10
-1,45 %
WKN: A2DVSM ISIN: US1858991011 Ticker-Symbol: CVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,85
7,05
19.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC6,80-1,45 %