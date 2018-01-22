SAN MATEO, Calif., 2018-01-22 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that networking industry veteran Claudio Perugini has joined the company's leadership team as Senior Vice President of Global Channels. In his new role, Perugini will lead and further scale Aryaka's global partner program as the company continues to grow rapidly and expand its market footprint in 2018.



"Aryaka's channel partners have played an essential role in establishing the company as the market leader in the global SD-WAN space," said Perugini. "Our technology is a game-changer for the channel community as we offer global enterprises a next-generation alternative to legacy network technologies. As the Senior Vice President of Global Channels, my key focus areas will be recruitment, further scaling the channel organization, enhancing the structure of the Aryaka Global Partner Program, and improving partner enablement."



Perugini has more than 30 years of channel and sales leadership experience in the networking industry, with a specific focus on facilitating growth and helping businesses execute to an initial public offering (IPO). Most recently, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Channels at SDN startup Big Switch Networks, where he was a critical member of the team that helped double the company's revenues, resulting in six consecutive record-breaking quarters.



Prior to joining Big Switch Networks, Perugini was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at LightCyber, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in February 2017. During his time at LightCyber, he grew the company's overall revenue bookings by 2.5 times and doubled its customer acquisitions year over year. Perugini also spent nearly five years at Gigamon as Vice President of Sales, Americas, where he was a member of the sales leadership team that assisted in the company's IPO in 2013. While at Gigamon, Perugini was responsible for more than 80 percent of the total company revenue each quarter.



"With more than 30 years of sales and channel leadership experience in the networking industry, Claudio is uniquely qualified to further expand Aryaka's Global Partner Program," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "His expertise in building and leading channel and sales organizations pre- and post-public offering is going to be vital as we execute toward a successful planned IPO."



Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery. More than 70 percent of the company's revenue bookings come from its Global Partner Program.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



