Adjusted1 profit before tax CHF 6.3bn, +19% YoY; adjusted1 return on tangible equity excluding DTAs2 14.1%

Net profit attributable to shareholders CHF 1.2bn, CHF 2.9bn net write-down of DTAs related to US tax law changes

CHF 4.1bn adjusted1 profit before tax in Global Wealth Management, +14% YoY

CHF 103bn net new money and CHF 366bn increase in invested assets in our wealth and asset management businesses

Fully applied CET1 capital ratio 13.8% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.7%

2017 ordinary dividend CHF 0.65 per share proposed, +8% YoY; initiating 3-year share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion, including up to CHF 550m in 2018

Financial targets and flexible capital returns policy set for 2018-2020

Creates unified Global Wealth Management division

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) delivered excellent full-year 2017 results with adjusted1 profit before tax up 19% year over year to CHF 6,335m and reported profit before tax up 32% to CHF 5,409m. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,165m and included a CHF 2,865m net write-down of deferred tax assets (DTAs) following the enactment of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in the fourth quarter of 2017, which had a negligible impact on UBS's fully applied CET1 capital. Excluding this net DTA write-down, net profit would have increased by 26% year over year. The Group achieved its CHF 2.1bn annualized net cost reduction target.

UBS's capital position is very strong, with a fully applied CET1 capital ratio of 13.8%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.7% and total loss-absorbing capacity of CHF 78bn.

"2017 was an excellent year for us. We delivered stronger financial results and met our net cost reduction target. Greater regulatory clarity means we can open a new chapter for UBS, allowing us to sharpen our focus on growth across our businesses, make further investments in technology and deliver attractive returns to shareholders."

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer

Global Wealth Management adjusted1 profit before tax rose 14% year over year to CHF 4,128m, with growth in all revenue lines, reflecting higher invested asset levels, increased client transaction activity, higher short-term US dollar interest rates, and further progress on mandate penetration and loan growth. Personal Corporate Banking delivered adjusted1 profit before tax of CHF 1,681m, as management actions partly offset interest rate and funding cost headwinds and higher expenses. Asset Management had strong net new money of CHF 59bn, helping build its invested assets to a nine-year high of over CHF 770bn; adjusted1 profit before tax was CHF 525m. The Investment Bank delivered an adjusted1 return on attributed equity of 16% with adjusted1 profit before tax of CHF 1,497m. Corporate Center losses reduced on lower litigation provisions and improved results in Non-core and Legacy Portfolio.

Outlook

We expect the improved investor confidence and the macroeconomic developments we observed in 2017, as well as typical seasonality, to continue to benefit our global wealth management businesses. However, low market volatility is likely to persist in the short term, affecting institutional client activity levels in particular. The positive effect of rising US dollar interest rates on net interest margins will be limited by the continuing low and negative interest rates in Switzerland and the eurozone. Geopolitical factors continue to remain a risk. Implementing the recently agreed upon changes to the Basel III capital standards will result in increasing capital requirements and costs. UBS is well positioned to deal with these challenges and to mitigate their impact on overall performance and profitability by staying disciplined on cost whilst investing in our businesses and infrastructure. By continuing to execute our strategy with discipline, UBS stands to benefit from any further improvement in market conditions.

2017 performance overview

UBS's 2017 adjusted1 profit before tax was CHF 6,335m, and reported profit before tax was CHF 5,409m. Net profit attributable to shareholders was CHF 1,165m, including a CHF 2,865m net DTA write-down in the fourth quarter as a result of US tax law changes, with diluted earnings per share of CHF 0.30. Excluding this net DTA write-down, net profit would have been CHF 4,030m, up 26% YoY. Adjusted1 return on tangible equity was 4.2%, or 14.1% excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs2

Global Wealth Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 4,128m, +14% YoY

Higher invested asset levels, increased transaction activity and higher short-term US dollar interest rates, together with further progress on mandate penetration and loan growth, led to an increase in all revenue lines, while costs increased at a lower rate. Mandate and managed account penetration increased to 33.0% of invested assets, and loans increased by 9%. Net new money was CHF 44.3bn. Adjusted1 net margin improved by 1bp to 19bps.

Wealth Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 2,758m, +15% YoY

Increases in all revenue lines, as well as good cost control drove strong profit growth. Net new money was excellent at CHF 51.1bn, despite CHF 20bn of outflows related to cross-border and the introduction of fees on euro deposit concentrations. Mandate penetration increased to 28.9% of invested assets, and loans increased by 13%. Adjusted1 net margin improved by 1bp to 26bps.

Wealth Management Americas adjusted1 PBT USD 1,395m, +12% YoY

Record operating income was driven by increases in all key revenue lines. Costs increased, mainly on higher financial advisor compensation and investments for future growth. Managed account penetration grew to 36.8% of invested assets, and loans increased by 5%. Strong inflows from same store advisors were more than offset by lower net recruiting, consistent with changes in the operating model, resulting in net new money outflows of USD 7.2bn. Adjusted1 net margin was unchanged at 12bps.

Personal Corporate Banking adjusted1 PBT CHF 1,681m, (4%) YoY

Management actions drove higher transaction-based and recurring net fee income, which partly offset interest rate and funding cost headwinds, as well as higher expenses related to regulatory initiatives. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking was a record 4.0%, with record net new client acquisition.

Asset Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 525m, (5%) YoY

The positive impact of market performance and higher net new run rate fees, together with continued cost discipline, was more than offset by positive one-off items in the prior year and the reduction in profit related to the sale of fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland during 2017. Invested assets reached a nine-year high of CHF 776bn. Net new money was CHF 48.1bn excluding money market flows.

Investment Bank adjusted1 PBT CHF 1,497m, (0%) YoY

Revenues increased in Equity Capital Markets and in Equity Derivatives, partly offsetting lower revenues in Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit due to very low market volatility, which impacted client activity. The annualized adjusted1 return on attributed equity was 16.0%.

Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted1 loss before tax of CHF 895m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted1 loss before tax was CHF 296m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted1 loss before tax of CHF 305m.

Fourth quarter 2017 performance overview

UBS's fourth quarter adjusted1 profit before tax was CHF 1,221m, and reported profit before tax was CHF 997m. Net loss attributable to shareholders was CHF 2,224m, including the CHF 2,865m net DTA write-down as a result of US tax law changes, with diluted earnings per share of CHF (0.60). Excluding this net write-down, net profit would have been CHF 641m. Annualized adjusted1 return on tangible equity was (17.7%), or 10.1% excluding DTAs and the 4Q17 impact of the TCJA2

Global Wealth Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 1,025m, +18% YoY

Higher invested asset levels and higher short-term US dollar interest rates, together with further progress on mandate penetration and loan growth led to an increase in all revenue lines. Costs increased at a lower rate, despite continued investments in the business. Mandate and managed account penetration increased to 33.0% of invested assets, and loans increased by 9%. Net new money was CHF 13.8bn for the quarter. Adjusted1 net margin improved by 1bp to 18bps.

Wealth Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 640m, +25% YoY

Results reflect increases in all revenue lines, as well as good cost control following the management actions taken in 2016, and lower litigation provisions. Net new money was very strong at CHF 14.2bn, despite CHF 6bn of cross-border outflows. Mandate penetration increased to 28.9% of invested assets, and loans increased by 13%. Adjusted1 net margin improved by 2bps to 23bps.

Wealth Management Americas adjusted1 PBT USD 390m, +9% YoY

Total operating income increased on record recurring net fee income and higher net interest income. Costs increased, mainly driven by financial advisor compensation. Managed account penetration increased to 36.8% of invested assets, and loans increased by 5%. Net new money outflows were USD 0.5bn, as strong net inflows from same store advisors were more than offset by net outflows related to financial advisor attrition. Adjusted1 net margin was unchanged at 13bps.

Personal Corporate Banking adjusted1 PBT CHF 428m, +8% YoY

Management actions drove higher transaction-based and recurring net fee income, which more than offset funding cost and interest rate headwinds, as well as higher expenses. Annualized net new business volume growth for personal banking was 1.0%.

Asset Management adjusted1 PBT CHF 116m, (26%) YoY

Lower operating income mainly reflected the loss of revenue relative to the prior-year quarter due to the sale of fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland. Invested assets reached a nine-year high of CHF 776bn. Net new money was CHF 9.8bn, excluding money market flows, and net new run rate fees were positive for the second consecutive quarter.

Investment Bank adjusted1 PBT CHF 168m, (51%) YoY

Continued strong results in cash equities and derivatives were more than offset by reductions in both Foreign Exchange, Rates and Credit and in Advisory revenues, as a result of low market volatility and a lower fee pool in mergers and acquisitions, respectively. Credit loss expenses were CHF 79m compared with CHF 5m in the prior-year quarter.

Corporate Center Services recorded an adjusted1 loss before tax of CHF 159m. Group Asset and Liability Management adjusted1 loss before tax was CHF 213m. Non-core and Legacy Portfolio posted an adjusted1 loss before tax of CHF 142m.

Delivering attractive capital returns

For 2017, the Board of Directors intends to propose a dividend to UBS Group AG shareholders of CHF 0.653 per share, an 8% increase on the prior year. The bank will also initiate a share repurchase program of up to CHF 2bn over three years, including up to CHF 550m in 2018, commencing in March.

Following the announcements by the Basel Committee in December 2017 with regards to the finalization of Basel III capital rules, UBS has greater clarity on its future capital requirements.

The firm plans to operate with a fully applied CET1 capital ratio of around 13% and a fully applied CET1 leverage ratio of around 3.7% from 2018 to 2020.

Over the next three years, as a result of known regulatory changes and estimated business growth, UBS estimates its RWA may increase by around CHF 40bn and anticipates its LRD may rise by around CHF 85bn. Actual increases may vary depending on growth opportunities, market conditions and mitigation actions. These indicative estimates do not constitute financial targets. As a consequence, and based on the estimates above, the bank anticipates it may build approximately CHF 4bn of additional fully applied CET1 capital over the next three years, subject to market conditions as well as RWA and LRD development.

UBS currently estimates that the introduction of the revised Basel III framework on 1 January 2022 will lead to a further net increase in RWA of around CHF 35bn, before taking into account any mitigation actions, and based on the bank's assumptions regarding the implementation of final standards. UBS will update its guidance on CET1 ratios when further details on the implementation of the final standards are available.

The greater visibility on future capital requirements allows the bank to update the capital returns policy for the next three years, with the aim to increase returns to shareholders while continuing to build on an already strong capital position. The previous guidance for returning at least 50% of net profit attributable to shareholders, subject to the fully applied CET1 capital ratio remaining above 13% and 10% post-stress, will no longer apply. Going forward:

The bank will target to grow its ordinary dividend per share at mid-to-high single digit percent per annum.

The bank expects to return excess capital, after dividend accruals, likely in the form of share repurchases after considering its outlook and subject to regulatory approval.

Capital strength remains a key pillar of the bank's strategy. Since 2012, UBS has increased its total loss-absorbing capacity by around CHF 50bn to almost CHF 80bn as of year-end 2017. At the same time, exposure to level 3 assets has been reduced by more than 70%, Non-core and Legacy Portfolio leverage ratio denominator (LRD) is down 95%, litigation exposures are materially lower and resilience to stress scenarios has significantly improved.

Global Wealth Management the largest and only truly global wealth manager

Effective 1 February 2018, UBS is creating a unified Wealth Management (WM) and Wealth Management Americas (WMA) business division, called Global Wealth Management (GWM). Two years ago, the bank began to more closely align Wealth Management and Wealth Management Americas and together they have made good progress converging the Chief Investment Office (CIO) as well as the UHNW and Global Family Office (GFO) segments into global organizations. The decision to combine WM and WMA is the natural next step in the evolution of the wealth management franchise.

Martin Blessing, President Wealth Management, and Tom Naratil, President UBS Americas and Wealth Management Americas, have been appointed co-Presidents of Global Wealth Management. GWM aims to further enhance its superior client experience and product offering in line with the needs of an increasingly global client base. UBS believes the combined business division will enable the bank to more effectively leverage the purchasing power of its CHF 2.3trn invested asset base and realize greater synergies across technology, innovation and other areas of investment. Regional variations in the client service model will be maintained, while middle- and back-office functions will be more closely aligned and integrated. The bank will report the results for GWM for the first quarter of 2018 and provide an updated timeseries around the end of March 2018.

Sergio P. Ermotti said, "In the last few years, we transformed our wealth management businesses, adapting to a new paradigm while adding CHF 1.0bn in adjusted1 profits since 2011. Two years ago, we began to more closely align the divisions, and today's announcement reflects our continued evolution. It will mean improved efficiency, more sharing of best practices, greater returns on our investments and enhanced client service."

Financial targets 2018-2020 and commitment to technology investment

With greater clarity on Basel III capital rules, UBS has set its performance targets for the Group and at business division level for the 2018-2020 period, which the bank aims to achieve in normal market conditions.

For its newly created Global Wealth Management (GWM) business division, UBS is targeting 10-15% adjusted PBT growth per annum over the cycle, and around 10% for Asset Management (AM). GWM aims to achieve 2-4% net new money growth per annum, and AM 3-5% net new money growth, excluding money market flows, per annum. The Investment Bank will continue to target an adjusted return on attributed equity of at least 15% and operate at around one third of the Group's LRD and RWA, consistent with the existing guidance.

Driving further efficiency remains critical to the bank's future success, and programs exist within all of our business divisions and Corporate Center to drive further positive operating leverage. Each business division has an objective to reduce its cost/income ratio, which is expected to lower the Group's cost/income ratio during this period. At the same time, the bank intends to secure its position as a leader in the digital age by maintaining expenditure on technology of at least 10% of the Group's revenues, which is expected to result in around CHF 1bn in additional expenses cumulatively over the next three years, compared with 2017. These investments are designed to enhance and differentiate the client experience and product excellence the firm offers, while accelerating effectiveness and efficiency.

Performance targets and capital guidance 2018-2020 Cost income ratio1 Profitability growth1 Capital resource guidance Group <75% ~15% RoTE excluding DTAs2 ~13% CET1 capital ratio (fully applied) ~3.7% CET1 leverage ratio (fully applied) Global Wealth Management 65-75% 10-15% pre-tax profit growth3 2-4% net new money growth Personal Corporate Banking 50-60% 1-4% net new business volume (personal banking) 150-165bps net interest margin Asset Management 60-70% ~10% pre-tax profit growth3 3-5% net new money growth, excluding money market flows Investment Bank 70-80% >15% RoAE4 RWA and LRD ~1/3 of the Group5

1 Annual targets; cost income ratio, pre-tax profit growth and return targets are on an adjusted basis. 2 Return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs; calculated as adjusted net profit loss attributable to shareholders excluding deferred tax expense benefit, such as the net write-down due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017, divided by tangible equity attributable to shareholders excluding any DTAs that do not qualify as fully applied CET1 capital. 3 Over the cycle. 4 Return on attributed equity. 5 Including RWA and LRD directly associated with activity that Corporate Center Group ALM manages centrally on the Investment Bank's behalf; proportion may fluctuate around this level due to factors such as equity market levels and FX rates.

Changes to the Pension Fund of UBS in Switzerland

As a result of the effects of continuing low and in some cases negative interest rates, diminished investment return expectations and increasing life expectancy, the Pension Fund of UBS in Switzerland and UBS have agreed measures that will take effect from the start of 2019 to support the long-term financial stability of the pension fund. As a result, the conversion rate will be lowered, the regular retirement age and employee contributions will be increased, and savings contributions will start earlier. These measures will have no effect on current pensioners of UBS.

To mitigate the effects of the reduction of the conversion rate on future pensions, UBS will make a payment of up to CHF 720m in three installments in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The annual payments are expected to reduce UBS's fully applied CET1 capital by approximately CHF 200m per year over the installment period, with no effect on the income statement.

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, these measures, including the payment made by UBS, will lead to a reduction in the pension obligation recognized by UBS, resulting in a pre-tax gain of CHF 225m in the first quarter of 2018, which will be booked in personnel expenses across the business divisions and Corporate Center and treated as an adjusting item. This will not affect total equity or CET1 capital.

UBS commitment to sustainable performance

UBS is committed to creating long-term positive impact for its clients, employees, investors and society, and the firm made substantial progress on this commitment in 2017. This is illustrated by the recognition UBS received throughout the year for its activities and capabilities related to sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies governing client and supplier relationships, the firm's environmental footprint and community investment.

Recognized leader in sustainability

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the most widely recognized of its kind, confirmed UBS as Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets industry group leader for the third year running. MSCI ESG Research upgraded UBS to 'A' in its latest sustainability ratings, placing it in the top three of its primary peer group. Sustainalytics, the ESG ratings and research analysts, ranked UBS as an industry leader.

In addition, UBS was identified as a global leader in its response to climate change for the second year running and was awarded a position on the Climate A List by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. This is in recognition of the firm's actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

Sustainable and impact investing

In 2017, UBS significantly strengthened its focus on sustainable and impact investing. The firm expanded its capabilities and dedicated additional resources to this field in Asset Management, its wealth management businesses and the Investment Bank. More than a dozen new client offerings were rolled out. Examples include the Rise Fund, a unique private equity impact investment to which UBS clients contributed USD 325m, the Climate Aware World Equity Fund from Asset Management designed to address carbon risk in portfolios, and three new indices (LGBT Career Equality, Military Veterans, Global Sustainability Leaders ETFs) created by the Investment Bank.

During 2017, invested assets with an ESG component, including through exclusion, exceeded CHF 1trn for the first time, about one third of total invested assets at UBS.

Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.

1 Refer to the "Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

2 Return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax expense/benefit and DTAs; calculated as adjusted net profit loss attributable to shareholders excluding deferred tax expense/benefit, such as the net write-down due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017, divided by tangible equity attributable to shareholders excluding any DTAs that do not qualify as fully applied CET1 capital.

3 Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid out of capital contribution reserves on 10 May 2018 to shareholders of record as of 9 May 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 8 May 2018. UBS expects that dividends will be paid out of capital contribution reserves for the foreseeable future. Dividends paid out of capital contribution reserves are not subject to the deduction of Swiss withholding tax. For US federal income tax purposes, we expect that the dividend will be paid out of current or accumulated earnings and profits.

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted¹ For the quarter ended 31.12.17 CHF million Wealth Manage- ment Wealth Manage- ment Americas Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC - Services³ CC - Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 1,899 2,169 986 622 1,726 (46) (197) (38) 7,122 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 153 153 of which: gain on sale of financial assets available for sale4 29 29 Operating income (adjusted) 1,899 2,169 986 469 1,697 (46) (197) (38) 6,940 Operating expenses as reported 1,412 1,826 593 384 1,678 110 17 105 6,125 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses 10 0 2 5 12 132 0 0 160 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses 24 0 0 6 6 185 0 0 221 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services 117 42 34 19 106 (321) 1 1 0 of which: expenses from modification of terms for certain DCCP awards5 25 25 Operating expenses (adjusted) 1,260 1,784 557 353 1,530 114 16 104 5,719 of which: net expenses for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters6 3 14 2 1 5 (1) 0 16 39 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 488 343 392 238 49 (155) (214) (143) 997 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 640 385 428 116 168 (159) (213) (142) 1,221 For the quarter ended 31.12.16 CHF million Wealth Manage- ment Wealth Manage- ment Americas Personal Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC Services³ CC Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 1,782 2,076 941 499 2,014 (59) (144) (53) 7,055 of which: gains on sale of financial assets available for sale4 10 78 88 of which: net foreign currency translation gains7 27 27 Operating income (adjusted) 1,782 2,066 941 499 1,936 (59) (171) (53) 6,940 Operating expenses as reported 1,413 1,737 567 356 1,708 256 0 272 6,308 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses 15 1 2 1 40 114 0 0 174 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses 25 0 0 5 5 163 0 0 197 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services 103 30 19 5 72 (237) 0 8 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 1,270 1,706 546 344 1,592 216 0 264 5,936 of which: net expenses for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters6 62 53 7 1 14 (2) 0 129 264 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 368 339 374 144 306 (315) (144) (325) 746 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 511 360 395 156 344 (275) (171) (317) 1,003

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Includes a gain on the sale of our investment in the London Clearing House in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a gain on the partial sale of our investment in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter of 2016, both in the Investment Bank. 5 Relates to the removal of the service period requirement for DCCP awards granted for the performance years 2012 and 2013. 6 Includes recoveries from third parties of CHF 2 million and CHF 10 million for the quarters ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016, respectively. 7 Related to the disposal of foreign subsidiaries and branches.

Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit reported and adjusted¹ For the year ended 31.12.17 CHF million Wealth Manage- ment Wealth Manage- ment Americas Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC - Services³ CC - Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 7,625 8,349 3,850 2,044 7,651 (153) (276) (22) 29,067 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 153 153 of which: gains on sale of financial assets available for sale4 136 136 of which: net foreign currency translation losses5 (22) (22) Operating income (adjusted) 7,625 8,349 3,850 1,891 7,515 (153) (254) (22) 28,800 Operating expenses as reported 5,330 7,092 2,272 1,466 6,402 762 47 288 23,658 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses 38 1 7 16 38 433 1 0 534 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses 73 0 0 22 18 522 0 0 634 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services 353 113 96 62 303 (935) 3 6 0 of which: expenses from modification of terms for certain DCCP awards6 25 25 Operating expenses (adjusted) 4,867 6,979 2,169 1,366 6,018 743 43 282 22,465 of which: net expenses for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 26 95 2 (3) (41) 242 0 (42) 279 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 2,295 1,256 1,578 578 1,249 (914) (322) (311) 5,409 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 2,758 1,369 1,681 525 1,497 (895) (296) (305) 6,335 For the year ended 31.12.16 CHF million Wealth Manage- ment Wealth Manage- ment Americas Personal Corporate Banking Asset Manage- ment Investment Bank CC Services³ CC Group ALM CC Non- core and Legacy Portfolio UBS Operating income as reported 7,291 7,782 3,984 1,931 7,688 (102) (219) (36) 28,320 of which: gains on sale of financial assets available for sale4 21 10 102 78 211 of which: gains on sales of real estate 120 120 of which: gains related to investments in associates 21 21 of which: net foreign currency translation losses5 (122) (122) of which: losses on sales of subsidiaries and businesses (23) (23) Operating income (adjusted) 7,293 7,772 3,861 1,931 7,610 (222) (97) (36) 28,113 Operating expenses as reported 5,343 6,675 2,224 1,479 6,684 747 (1) 1,078 24,230 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses 53 7 4 15 154 518 0 1 751 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses 55 0 0 15 14 623 0 0 706 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from CC Services 339 132 113 70 410 (1,084) 0 21 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 4,896 6,536 2,107 1,379 6,107 690 (1) 1,057 22,772 of which: expenses for provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 69 96 3 (2) 42 2 0 584 795 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 1,948 1,107 1,760 452 1,004 (849) (218) (1,114) 4,090 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 2,397 1,236 1,754 552 1,503 (912) (96) (1,093) 5,341

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Comparative figures in this table may differ from those originally published in quarterly and annual reports due to adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center Services operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions and other Corporate Center units. 4 Includes a gain on the sale of our investment in the London Clearing House in the Investment Bank in 2017, gains on sales of our investment in IHS Markit in the Investment Bank in 2017 and 2016 as well as a gain on sale of our investment in Visa Europe in Wealth Management and Personal Corporate Banking in 2016. 5 Related to the disposal of foreign subsidiaries and branches. 6 Relates to the removal of the service period requirement for DCCP awards granted for the performance years 2012 and 2013. 7 Includes recoveries from third parties of CHF 53 million and CHF 13 million for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016, respectively.

UBS Group key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or for the year ended CHF million, except where indicated 31.12.17 30.9.17 31.12.16 31.12.17 31.12.16 Group results Operating income 7,122 7,145 7,055 29,067 28,320 Operating expenses 6,125 5,924 6,308 23,658 24,230 Operating profit (loss) before tax 997 1,221 746 5,409 4,090 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (2,224) 946 636 1,165 3,204 Diluted earnings per share (CHF)¹ (0.60) 0.25 0.17 0.30 0.84 Key performance indicators² Profitability Return on tangible equity (%) (19.2) 8.3 5.6 2.7 6.9 Cost income ratio (%) 85.0 83.0 89.1 81.0 85.4 Growth Net profit growth (%) 14.4 (33.0) (63.6) (48.3) Net new money growth for combined wealth management businesses (%) 2.5 0.4 (1.1) 2.1 2.1 Resources Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (fully applied, %)³ 13.8 13.7 13.8 13.8 13.8 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (fully applied, %)³ 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.7 3.5 Going concern leverage ratio (fully applied, %)³ 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.6 Additional information Profitability Return on equity (%) (17.0) 7.2 4.8 2.2 5.9 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)4 12.1 12.0 12.9 12.6 13.2 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)4 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.3 3.2 Resources Total assets 915,613 913,599 935,016 915,613 935,016 Equity attributable to shareholders 51,326 53,493 53,621 51,326 53,621 Common equity tier 1 capital (fully applied)³ 32,823 32,621 30,693 32,823 30,693 Common equity tier 1 capital (phase-in)³ 35,638 36,045 37,788 35,638 37,788 Risk-weighted assets (fully applied)³ 237,494 237,963 222,677 237,494 222,677 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (phase-in, %)³ 14.9 15.1 16.8 14.9 16.8 Going concern capital ratio (fully applied, %)³ 17.7 17.4 17.9 17.7 17.9 Going concern capital ratio (phase-in, %)³ 21.8 21.9 24.7 21.8 24.7 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio (fully applied, %)³ 15.3 15.5 13.2 15.3 13.2 Leverage ratio denominator (fully applied)³ 886,116 884,834 870,470 886,116 870,470 Going concern leverage ratio (phase-in, %)³ 5.8 5.9 6.4 5.8 6.4 Gone concern leverage ratio (fully applied, %)³ 4.1 4.2 3.4 4.1 3.4 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)5 143 142 132 143 132 Other Invested assets (CHF billion)6?7 3,179 3,054 2,810 3,179 2,810 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 61,253 60,796 59,387 61,253 59,387 Market capitalization 69,125 63,757 61,420 69,125 61,420 Total book value per share (CHF) 13.79 14.39 14.44 13.79 14.44 Tangible book value per share (CHF) 12.07 12.67 12.68 12.07 12.68

1 Refer to "Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial information" section of the UBS Group fourth quarter 2017 report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Measurement of performance" section of our Annual Report 2016 for the definitions of our key performance indicators. 3 Based on the Swiss SRB framework. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group fourth quarter 2017 report for more information. 4 Calculated as operating income before credit loss (annualized as applicable) average fully applied risk-weighted assets and average fully applied leverage ratio denominator, respectively. 5 Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of the UBS Group fourth quarter 2017 report for more information. 6 Includes invested assets for Personal Corporate Banking. 7 Reflects a correction of CHF 13 billion as of 30 September 2017 and of CHF 12 billion as of 31 December 2016.

Income statement For the quarter ended % change from For the year ended CHF million 31.12.17 30.9.17 31.12.16 3Q17 4Q16 31.12.17 31.12.16 Net interest income 1,672 1,743 1,762 (4) (5) 6,528 6,413 Credit loss (expense) recovery (89) 7 (24) 271 (128) (37) Net interest income after credit loss expense 1,584 1,750 1,738 (9) (9) 6,400 6,376 Net fee and commission income 4,294 4,244 4,161 1 3 17,186 16,397 Net trading income 987 1,089 946 (9) 4 4,972 4,948 Other income 257 62 209 315 23 509 599 Total operating income 7,122 7,145 7,055 0 1 29,067 28,320 of which: net interest and trading income 2,659 2,832 2,708 (6) (2) 11,499 11,361 Personnel expenses 3,923 3,893 3,868 1 1 15,889 15,720 General and administrative expenses 1,913 1,760 2,165 9 (12) 6,666 7,434 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 272 256 255 6 7 1,033 985 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 17 16 21 6 (19) 70 91 Total operating expenses 6,125 5,924 6,308 3 (3) 23,658 24,230 Operating profit (loss) before tax 997 1,221 746 (18) 34 5,409 4,090 Tax expense (benefit) 3,194 272 109 4,168 805 Net profit (loss) (2,198) 948 637 1,241 3,286 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 27 2 1 76 82 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (2,224) 946 636 1,165 3,204 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income (2,013) 1,574 71 330 2,170 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 336 31 (12) 984 428 352 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders (2,349) 1,543 83 (98) 1,817

Comparison UBS Group AG (consolidated) versus UBS AG (consolidated) As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.17 As of or for the quarter ended 30.9.17 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.16 CHF million, except where indicated UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG (consolidated) UBS AG (consolidated) Difference (absolute) Income statement Operating income 7,122 7,242 (120) 7,145 7,279 (134) 7,055 7,118 (63) Operating expenses 6,125 6,346 (221) 5,924 6,117 (193) 6,308 6,373 (65) Operating profit (loss) before tax 997 896 101 1,221 1,161 60 746 745 1 of which: Wealth Management 488 489 (1) 587 585 2 368 368 0 of which: Wealth Management Americas 343 338 5 315 307 8 339 338 1 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 392 393 (1) 411 412 (1) 374 375 (1) of which: Asset Management 238 238 0 127 127 0 144 144 0 of which: Investment Bank 49 50 (1) 269 264 5 306 304 2 of which: Corporate Center (513) (612) 99 (490) (534) 44 (784) (783) (1) of which: Services (155) (252) 97 (401) (457) 56 (315) (307) (8) of which: Group ALM (214) (217) 3 (67) (56) (11) (144) (150) 6 of which: Non-core and Legacy Portfolio (143) (143) 0 (22) (21) (1) (325) (326) 1 Net profit (loss) (2,198) (2,273) 75 948 905 43 637 639 (2) of which: net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (2,224) (2,300) 76 946 904 42 636 638 (2) of which: net profit (loss) attributable to preferred noteholders 26 (26) 0 0 0 0 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 27 0 27 2 2 0 1 1 0 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 184 187 (3) 626 630 (4) (566) (566) 0 of which: attributable to shareholders (124) (122) (2) 596 600 (4) (553) (553) 0 of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 307 (307) 30 (30) (12) 12 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 309 2 307 29 0 29 (13) (1) (12) Total comprehensive income (2,013) (2,086) 73 1,574 1,535 39 71 73 (2) of which: attributable to shareholders (2,349) (2,421) 72 1,543 1,504 39 83 85 (2) of which: attributable to preferred noteholders 333 (333) 30 (30) (12) 12 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 336 3 333 31 1 30 (12) 0 (12) Balance sheet Total assets 915,613 916,334 (721) 913,599 914,551 (952) 935,016 935,353 (337) Total liabilities 864,230 865,447 (1,217) 859,364 860,562 (1,198) 880,714 881,009 (295) Total equity 51,383 50,887 496 54,236 53,989 247 54,302 54,343 (41) of which: equity attributable to shareholders 51,326 50,830 496 53,493 53,246 247 53,621 53,662 (41) of which: equity attributable to preferred noteholders 0 0 687 (687) 642 (642) of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 57 57 0 743 56 687 682 40 642 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital (fully applied) 32,823 33,393 (570) 32,621 33,337 (716) 30,693 32,447 (1,754) Common equity tier 1 capital (phase-in) 35,638 36,186 (548) 36,045 36,736 (691) 37,788 39,474 (1,686) Going concern capital (fully applied) 42,063 37,059 5,004 41,493 37,007 4,486 39,844 36,294 3,550 Going concern capital (phase-in) 51,892 46,431 5,461 52,318 46,961 5,357 55,593 51,084 4,509 Risk-weighted assets (fully applied) 237,494 236,606 888 237,963 237,322 641 222,677 223,232 (555) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (fully applied, %) 13.8 14.1 (0.3) 13.7 14.0 (0.3) 13.8 14.5 (0.7) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (phase-in, %) 14.9 15.2 (0.3) 15.1 15.4 (0.3) 16.8 17.5 (0.7) Going concern capital ratio (fully applied, %) 17.7 15.7 2.0 17.4 15.6 1.8 17.9 16.3 1.6 Going concern capital ratio (phase-in, %) 21.8 19.6 2.2 21.9 19.7 2.2 24.7 22.6 2.1 Gone concern loss-absorbing capacity ratio (fully applied, %) 15.3 15.8 (0.5) 15.5 15.9 (0.4) 13.2 13.3 (0.1) Leverage ratio denominator (fully applied) 886,116 887,189 (1,073) 884,834 885,896 (1,062) 870,470 870,942 (472) Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (fully applied, %) 3.7 3.8 (0.1) 3.7 3.8 (0.1) 3.5 3.7 (0.2) Going concern leverage ratio (fully applied, %) 4.7 4.2 0.5 4.7 4.2 0.5 4.6 4.2 0.4 Going concern leverage ratio (phase-in, %) 5.8 5.2 0.6 5.9 5.3 0.6 6.4 5.8 0.6 Gone concern leverage ratio (fully applied, %) 4.1 4.2 (0.1) 4.2 4.3 (0.1) 3.4 3.4 0.0

