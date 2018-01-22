The exclusive gaming operation is VizExplorer's first UK customer

VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions to the gaming industry, today announced a new agreement with Les Ambassadeurs Club its first casino customer in the United Kingdom.

As part of the agreement, VizExplorer will install its bundled solution for international gaming operators, which includes elements of floorViz for gaming floor optimization, campaignViz for marketing campaign automation, and hostViz for enhanced VIP player management.

The milestone agreement also includes the VizExplorer Concierge Program, the company's highest level customer support tier, complete with private onsite consulting resources to help Les Ambassadeurs Club develop best practices and tactics to properly utilize its platform. With the full support of the VizExplorer Customer Success Program, VizExplorer Industry Specialists will train and support Les Ambassadeurs users as they adopt VizExplorer software, providing in-depth best practices and case studies and collaborating to ensure replicable successes.

"To deliver the premium experience our club members expect, our team needs access to the right information on the right customers, at the right time. VizExplorer's advanced CRM solution makes that possible, along with further capabilities we expect will help to enhance our club services and optimize our operations to maintain our position as the top casino in London," said Kevin McGowen, Chief Executive, Les Ambassadeurs Club.

"We're confident that the Les Ambassadeurs Club team will be pleased with their decision to entrust their data to the VizExplorer platform. We've proven our solutions repeatedly with U.S. casinos and look forward to validating them in this new market," said Jeffrey Hoss, VizExplorer's VP of Business Development.

"We are eager to engage with Les Ambassadeurs Club to collaborate with them on how best to leverage our tools to glean the insights they seek to manage performance, inform marketing campaigns, and develop VIP customers in a socially responsible manner," said Fivos Polymniou, VizExplorer's VP of International Sales.

Book a demonstration with VizExplorer in stand N8-345 at the annual ICE Totally Gaming tradeshow, held February 6-8, 2018, at ExCel London.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer's applications and tools help enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is led by a team of distinguished OI experts, seasoned industry veterans, and world-class software developers devoted to building the very best products backed by extraordinary support. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com

