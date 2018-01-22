High 5 Games Doubles Down on HTML5 Library

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --High 5 Games has recently made significant strides in growing its "mobile ready" game portfolio that will be both HTML5 web friendly and highly-optimized for all widely penetrated browsers. H5G's Business Development team is currently meeting with existing and new platform partners to discuss how best to release 100 premium slot games with proven success in land-based casino gaming for IGT and Bally Technologies to the European RMG market by mid-2018. To date, H5G has licensed over 40 IGT land-based hits to European operators through its Remote Game Server known as VAULT by way of existing integrations with Gamesys, Amaya, Bede and NYX and content distribution licenses secured through Gibraltar, Alderney and Malta.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631343/HIGH5GAMES_Logo.jpg

"What I'm most excited about is that we have finally developed technology that delivers the quality of our land based games to the online market. A perfect marriage of the most innovative math models with the highest quality art and sound all in a brilliant HD format," says Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games. "High 5 Games aims to deliver great games everywhere, as our success has shown in Land Based Casino gaming we have the best content in the world, if you are a serious Online Operator seeking slot games that will entertain and simulate an authentic Vegas experience look no further than the hit makers that produced Da Vinci Diamonds', Cats', Golden Goddess' and Pixies of the Forest'."

That success has now propelled High 5 Games to convert a significant portion of its award winning 300 title content library for mobile web delivery. The company has the exclusive online gaming rights to close to 200 of the most recognized IGT and Bally Tech land based video slot titles in the industry including Hoot Loot', Golden Knight', Valkyrie Queen, Jaguar Princess', Gypsy, CHICAGO The Musical', Thundering Buffalo', etc.

These highly coveted HTML5 ready slot games now offer High 5 Games' proven land-based content to more players in more places than ever before. Roadmaps are finalized with the expectation of over 50-100 "mobile ready" games being available to RMG operators in Europe and the UK by Q2 2018.

High 5 Games continues to actively develop opportunities and to work with governing bodies throughout Europe to continue its aim of content distribution for all Regulated Territories. For further information about High 5 Games' B2B offerings, please contact BD@H5G.com.

About High 5 Games

Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 15 million players worldwide, as well as several niche social casino apps. The company's premiere remote game server, VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company's top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London.

Da Vinci Diamonds', Cats', Golden Goddess', Pixies of the Forest', Hoot Loot', Golden Knight', Jaguar Princess', Thundering Buffalo' trademark(s) and copyrights are owned and/or registered by IGT in the U.S. and/or other countries and used under license from IGT.

Valkyrie Queen, Gypsy and CHICAGO The Musical are video slot games created by High 5 Games.