KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for a mixed-use high-rise tower development in Nanjing, China

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip Nanjing Golden Eagle World, an interconnected, three-tower high-rise structure, with 108 elevators and escalators. Located in the capital of Jiangsu Province, the Nanjing Golden Eagle World towers will include high-end offices and a five-star hotel. A lower building at the base of the three towers will house Asia's largest shopping center and a 5,000-space parking garage. The three towers of the development will be connected by a six-story skybridge that will accommodate restaurants and indoor landscape swimming pools.

With a total area of 918,000 square meters, the Nanjing Golden Eagle World towers will reach heights of 368 meters and 76 floors (A Tower), 328 meters and 67 floors (B Tower), and 300.8 meters and 60 floors (C Tower).

To enable the smooth movement of guests, visitors and staff, KONE will equip the hotel, office towers and shopping mall with 14 KONE MonoSpace elevators, 86 KONE MiniSpace elevators and eight KONE TravelMaster escalators. KONE is also delivering a KONE Destination Control System to increase capacity and shorten elevator journey times by optimizing traffic flows.

"Nanjing Golden Eagle World is set to become a new landmark in a city that is known as one of the four great ancient capitals of China. I am proud that our solutions will enhance people flow for the numerous tenants, employees and guests of this striking, multi-use structure in this fast-growing city," says William B. Johnson, executive vice president for KONE Greater China.

Nanjing Golden Eagle World is built by Shanghai Construction Group, developed by Golden Eagle Retail Group, and designed by East China architectural design institute (ECADI) & Frederic Rolland Architects. The building is expected to be completed in 2019.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

