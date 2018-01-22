

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) Monday said its LUMIX GH5 Camera helped Polar explorer Yasunaga Ogita to record the journey in still and video images.



Ogita was the first Japanese explorer to successfully reach the South Pole in a sole expedition on foot and without resupplies.



The company noted that Ogita is participating as a LUMIX ambassador in the expedition. He began the expedition on November 17, 2017, local time, and hiked for 1,126 kilometers to reach the South Pole 50 days later, on January 5, 2018.



In addition to high-quality still image features such as the high-resolution 6K PHOTO function, the LUMIX GH5 offers professional-level 4K videos in a single, compact body. It is the flagship model of LUMIX's Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Cameras.



In conventional North Pole expeditions, it was necessary to bundle a still camera, a video camera, batteries for each, and peripheral equipment onto a sled. Meanwhile, Ogita's solo expedition without resupplies required him to pull a sled that weighed about 100 kilograms, which meant that any additional weight became a serious issue.



Panasonic said its LUMIX GH5 was selected to solve the dual problem of high-quality recording and light weight.



