Invitation to Tobii's Conference Call Following the 2017 Year-End Report

Tobii AB plans to publish the year-end report for the period January 1-December 31, 2017 on February 8 at 8.00 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m., Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers for participants

SE +46(0)8-5033-6574 (national toll free: 0200-880-390)

NO +47-2100-2610 (national toll free: 800-57933)

DK +45-35-15-80-49 (national toll free: 80-70-16-20)

FI +358(0)9-7479-0361 (national toll free: 0800-772-259)

UK +44(0)330-336-9105 (national toll free: 0800-358-6377)

US +1-646-828-8156 (national toll free US/CA: 800-281-7973)

Confirmation code: 7882702

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The web cast presentation can also be accessed via Tobii's web site under year-end report 2017. The presentation and the report will be available onthe same page after publication and presentation.

Welcome!

Contact

Sara Hyléen,

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations,

Tobii AB,

Phone: +46-709-16-16-41

Email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

