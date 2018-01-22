

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bioverativ Inc. (BIVV) for $105 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $11.6 billion on a fully diluted basis. Sanofi expects to commence a tender offer to acquire Bioverativ in February 2018.



Sanofi and Bioverativ Boards unanimously approved this transaction. The $105 per share acquisition price represents a 64 percent premium to Bioverativ's closing price on January 19, 2018.



Sanofi expects this acquisition to be immediately accretive to its Business EPS in FY2018 and up to 5% accretive in FY2019. Sanofi plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and through new debt to be raised.



Bioverativ's extended half-life therapies, Eloctate and Alprolix for the treatment of hemophilia A and B, respectively, represented the first major advancements in the hemophilia market in nearly two decades when launched. In 2016, Bioverativ generated $847 million in sales and $41 million in royalties.



