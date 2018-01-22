sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,85 Euro		+0,41
+0,57 %
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANOFI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,85
73,33
08:58
72,70
72,77
08:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVERATIV INC
BIOVERATIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVERATIV INC84,00+63,11 %
SANOFI SA72,85+0,57 %