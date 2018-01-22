

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced the successful completion of the tender offer by its subsidiary, Novartis Groupe France S.A., to buy all of the outstanding ordinary shares, including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares or 'ADSs', of Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAAP), for a price of US$41.00 per Ordinary Share and US$82.00 per ADS, in each case payable net to the seller in cash, without interest.



The Offer and withdrawal rights expired as scheduled at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, on January 19, 2018.



The planned acquisition of AAA was announced in October 2017.



The Bank of New York Mellon, as ADS tender agent for the Offer, and Banque Transatlantique S.A., as Ordinary Shares agent for the Offer, have advised that, as of the expiration of the Offer, 94.38 million Ordinary Shares were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, representing about 97% of (a) all Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) then outstanding, plus all Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise, conversion or exchange of any options, warrants, convertible notes, stock appreciation rights or other rights to acquire Ordinary Shares then outstanding, regardless of whether or not then vested, plus any Ordinary Shares issuable pursuant to arrangements with the former shareholders of BioSynthema, Inc., a business acquired by AAA in 2010.



All conditions to the Offer have been satisfied, and Novartis Groupe France S.A. has accepted for payment, and expects to promptly pay for, all Ordinary Shares and ADSs validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer.



Additionally, Novartis Groupe France S.A. is commencing a subsequent offering period as of January 22, 2018, during which tenders of Ordinary Shares and ADSs (together, the 'Company Shares') will be accepted. This subsequent offering period will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on January 31, 2018 (which is the end of day on January 31, 2018), unless extended.



