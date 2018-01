BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased further in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 3.3 percent rise.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 3.2 percent annually in December and those of mining and quarrying rose by 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, utility price index registered a decline of 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.6 percent in December.



Data also showed that import prices grew 2.7 percent in December from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices showed no variations.



Export prices increased 2.9 percent yearly in December, while it dropped 0.9 percent from the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX