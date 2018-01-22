

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Monday after Germany's Social Democrats voted to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, helping end months of political uncertainty in Europe's largest economy.



In another development, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be possible for Britain to secure a bespoke trade deal if the U.K. accepts certain 'preconditions'.



Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown continued for a second day, but there are some signs of progress to break the impasse.



The dollar regained some footing and gold held steady while Brent crude prices rose modestly to snap a two-day losing streak on hopes over the possibility of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut extending into 2019.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher as the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting gets underway today and global leaders gather for this week's World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



The ECB Governing Council meets Thursday, but economists expect no change in policy.



Results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori released earlier today showed that British households' current financial pressures intensified at the sharpest pace in four months in January. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index dropped to 43.0 from 43.7 in December.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to close at fresh record highs on Friday as reports that regulators are close to further easing banking rules helped investors shrug off concerns about a potential government shutdown as well as downbeat consumer sentiment data.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.



European stocks closed Friday's session higher after the release of strong economic data. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent.



The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX