ZeroStack, Inc., creators of a self-driving on-premises cloud, today announced the ZeroStack Cloud Innovation Partner Program, its inaugural program for its global partner ecosystem.

Designed for resellers who can see the writing on the wall and want to transition to selling cloud platforms and services, the worldwide Cloud Innovation Partner Program is designed to accelerate partners' ability to bring their customers the benefits of public cloud at a fraction of the cost, and to offer the control, security and performance of a private cloud environment. The program supports the success of resellers (Cloud Innovation Partners), service providers (Cloud Innovation Service Providers), and Distributors (Cloud Innovation Distributors), and provides unique benefits tailored around the capabilities of each partner. Each partner category has a customized partnership model within the program, which is designed to maximize value for that partner type's unique business model.

Benefits of the program include customized product access and sales incentives that enhance partner profitability with predictable sales engagement, expertise development with sales and technical training to ensure partners are well versed on the ZeroStack cloud platform, and marketing and sales tools that simplify and accelerate a partner's ability to help their customers start experiencing the benefits of migrating away from the expensive V-tax or stopping the spiraling costs of a third-party public cloud.

"ZeroStack's 100 percent channel model makes it easy for our partners to work with us to revolutionize their customers' cloud infrastructure," said Steve Garrison, vice president of marketing and business development at ZeroStack. "With our new Cloud Innovation Partner Program, our partners can work with us in a simple and predictable engagement model that presents opportunities for new revenue streams and gives our partners the opportunity to show their customers immediate ROI and drive greater partner profitability with our transformational cloud technology."

"ZeroStack has given us a self-provisioning cloud platform with lower costs and less hassle than we ever thought possible," said Willem Manten, managing director at 1inCloud. "We have reduced our staff resources needed to maintain the cloud while gaining the flexibility to offer customized cloud resources to each of our customers."

"Our reseller customers want to offer cloud platforms, but without the complexities and costs associated with using most other public and private cloud solutions," said Jim Lehane, head of security and emerging technology at Exertis Ireland. "With ZeroStack, we can provide a turnkey cloud platform that is feature-rich, takes minutes to deploy and is extremely competitive against other cloud solutions."

About ZeroStack

ZeroStack uses intelligent software to deliver a self-driving private cloud platform that enables agile DevOps practices with self-service creation of custom workspaces. With the ZeroStack private cloud, developers have one-click deployment of popular DevOps tools with appropriate compute, storage and networking resources while IT operations retains control over the underlying infrastructure. In addition, ZeroStack uses machine learning and AI techniques to deliver a self-healing architecture that minimizes IT overhead. Founded by senior engineers from VMware and Google, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California.

