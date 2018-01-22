AIM and Media Release
22 January 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Shares issued under Retail Entitlement Offer
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise the completion of the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of the 1 for 3 accelerated renounceable pro rata entitlement offer announced on Tuesday, 19December 2017 (Entitlement Offer).
Base Resources has today issued 30,306,450 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer, raising gross proceeds of approximately A$7.7million. These New Shares rank equally in all regards with existing Base Resources ordinary shares and are to commence trading on ASX tomorrow. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 24January 2018.
Base Resources raised total gross proceeds of approximately A$97million pursuant to the institutional placement and institutional and retail components of the Entitlement Offer.
The Retail Entitlement Offer was well supported by the Base Resources Board and management. Set out below are updated shareholding details for those persons classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities' for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).
|Name
|New Shares subscribed for
|Total holding of shares
(direct and indirect)
|Directors
|Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)
|166,667
|666,667
|Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
|536,992
|2,655,640
|Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
|430,000
|3,158,865
|Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)
|66,667
|266,667
|Management
|Kevin Balloch
|155,190
|620,759
|Colin Forbes
|182,067
|758,302
|Andre Greyling
|488,021
|1,952,081
|Stephen Hay
|132,459
|529,837
|Chadwick Poletti
|37,957
|171,947
|Denham Vickers
|63,584
|651,392
The issued capital of Base Resources following the issue of the New Shares is:
- 1,127,575,014 fully paid ordinary shares.
- 61,425,061 options (exercise price of A$0.40, expiring 31December 2018).
- 71,281,661 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.
ENDS.
