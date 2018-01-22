AIM and Media Release

22 January 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Shares issued under Retail Entitlement Offer

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise the completion of the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of the 1 for 3 accelerated renounceable pro rata entitlement offer announced on Tuesday, 19December 2017 (Entitlement Offer).

Base Resources has today issued 30,306,450 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer, raising gross proceeds of approximately A$7.7million. These New Shares rank equally in all regards with existing Base Resources ordinary shares and are to commence trading on ASX tomorrow. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 24January 2018.

Base Resources raised total gross proceeds of approximately A$97million pursuant to the institutional placement and institutional and retail components of the Entitlement Offer.

The Retail Entitlement Offer was well supported by the Base Resources Board and management. Set out below are updated shareholding details for those persons classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities' for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

Name New Shares subscribed for Total holding of shares

(direct and indirect) Directors Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman) 166,667 666,667 Tim Carstens (Managing Director) 536,992 2,655,640 Colin Bwye (Executive Director) 430,000 3,158,865 Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director) 66,667 266,667 Management Kevin Balloch 155,190 620,759 Colin Forbes 182,067 758,302 Andre Greyling 488,021 1,952,081 Stephen Hay 132,459 529,837 Chadwick Poletti 37,957 171,947 Denham Vickers 63,584 651,392

The issued capital of Base Resources following the issue of the New Shares is:

1,127,575,014 fully paid ordinary shares.

61,425,061 options (exercise price of A$0.40 , expiring 31December 2018).

, expiring 31December 2018). 71,281,661 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

