World Expo 2025 Baku Azerbaijan Proud to Announce its Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

A Gala Reception will be held to celebrate the bid for Baku World Expo 2025 on Tuesday 23 January at 9pm, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The Gala Reception will be hosted by Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov, Head of Baku Expo 2025 Taskforce, who will outline Baku's candidacy to host World Expo 2025.

The theme proposed by Azerbaijan for World Expo in 2025 is "Developing human capital, building a better future." Within this theme lies three sub-themes which focus on the future of education, health and employment. These are some of the questions which will also be addressed at the World Economic Forum 2018 as it considers the issue of "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World."

Azerbaijan's capital Baku is one of four cities bidding to organise World Expo 2025 - competing with Greater Paris (France), Osaka (Japan), and Yekaterinburg (Russian Federation).

Commenting on the event, Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov said:

"We are delighted to host our Baku Expo 2025 Gala reception at the high profile World Economic Forum, bringing together over 2,500 leaders from the world of business and politics to tackle critical global challenges."

For further information please visit: http://www.bakuexpo2025.com





