National Milk Records plc: Appointment of New Marketing Team

LONDON, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

National Milk Records plc ("NMR" or the "Company"), the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is excited to appoint a new marketing team, who will play a vital role in the Company's strategy to develop the growth of NMR.

The Company's investment into its marketing team, headed by Nicci Chamberlin, formerly Regional Field Business Manager, will help NMR to deliver business growth. The team will support NMR's Field and Business Development teams and enhance the Company's marketing resource to promote the full range of services it offers to both existing and potential new customers.

Andy Warne, Managing Director, commented:

"The appointment of a new marketing team will enhance our internal capabilities and is an exciting step in NMR's growth strategy.

"Through the additional marketing resource, we can better inform our customers of the full offering we provide at NMR, and how these services support the farmer to improve the profitability of their herd and improve the health and welfare of the individual animals."