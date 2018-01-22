Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-22 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 15.01.2018 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 19.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2018 Government Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2018 Maturity date LVGB00251 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 8A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2018 Coupon payment date LVGB00251 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 8A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2018 Takeover offer LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG - period Remonta Rupnica 25.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2018 Dividend ex-date SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2018 Interim report, 12 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC14001 ExpressCredit RIG 8A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2018 Coupon payment date CAPI12001 Capitalia RIG 8A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC15002 ExpressCredit RIG 0A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2018 Interim report, 12 TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2018 Interim report, 12 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2018 Dividend record date SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2018 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2018 Coupon payment date LVGB00372 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 2A Latvia --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.