Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Presentations and Attendances at Conferences in January and February

22 January 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Presentations and Attendances at Conferences in January and February

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that Immunicum leadership will present the Company and attend several upcoming industry and scientific conferences in January and February.

ASCO/SITC - Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

Date: January 25 - 27, 2018

Venue: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, California

Aktiedagen Lund

Date: January 30, 2018

Presentation: Tuesday, January 30, 10:15 am Central European Time

Venue: Medicon Village, Hörsalen Scheelevägen 2, Lund, Sweden

Please register to attend athttps://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-lund-30-januari (https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-lund-30-januari)

Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference

Date: January 31 - February 2, 2018

Presentation: Poster Session - Thursday, February 1, 7:00 - 9:00 pm Mountain Standard Time

Venue: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City, Utah

Biotech and Money World Congress

Date: February 5 - 6, 2018

Presentation: Monday, February 5, 4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time - Room: Private Dining

Venue: etc.venues, 200 Aldersgate, St. Pauls, London, United Kingdom

4th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360°

Date: February 7 - 9, 2018

Venue: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York City, New York

BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: February 12 - 13, 2018

Presentation: Monday, February 12, 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time - Odets Room, 4th Floor

Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City, New York

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Investor Relations Sweden

Helena Stångberg

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Telephone: +46 709 71 12 53

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Investor and Media Relations EU/US

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





