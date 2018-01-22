Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Presentations and Attendances at Conferences in January and February

Press Release
22 January 2018
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Presentations and Attendances at Conferences in January and February
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that Immunicum leadership will present the Company and attend several upcoming industry and scientific conferences in January and February.
ASCO/SITC - Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium
Date: January 25 - 27, 2018
Venue: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, California
Aktiedagen Lund
Date: January 30, 2018
Presentation: Tuesday, January 30, 10:15 am Central European Time
Venue: Medicon Village, Hörsalen Scheelevägen 2, Lund, Sweden
Please register to attend athttps://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-lund-30-januari (https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-lund-30-januari)
Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference
Date: January 31 - February 2, 2018
Presentation: Poster Session - Thursday, February 1, 7:00 - 9:00 pm Mountain Standard Time
Venue: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City, Utah
Biotech and Money World Congress
Date: February 5 - 6, 2018
Presentation: Monday, February 5, 4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time - Room: Private Dining
Venue: etc.venues, 200 Aldersgate, St. Pauls, London, United Kingdom
4th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360°
Date: February 7 - 9, 2018
Venue: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York City, New York
BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Date: February 12 - 13, 2018
Presentation: Monday, February 12, 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time - Odets Room, 4th Floor
Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City, New York
For more information, please contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)
Investor Relations Sweden
Helena Stångberg
Hallvarsson & Halvarsson
Telephone: +46 709 71 12 53
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
Investor and Media Relations EU/US
Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
About Immunicum AB (publ)Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)
