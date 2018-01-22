Metso Corporation: Eeva Sipilä appointed Metso's interim President and CEO as of February 3, 2018

Eeva Sipilä appointed Metso's interim President and CEO as of February 3, 2018

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on January 22, 2018 at 09:00 EET



Metso's Board of Directors have appointed CFO Eeva Sipilä as Metso's interim President and CEO as of February 3, 2018. The current President and CEO Nico Delvaux will leave his duties on February 2. His resignation was published on December 18, 2017. The search for a new President and CEO is under way.



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com) , twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)



Further information, please contact:

Mikael Lilius, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3001

Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä

CFO

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

