Moneycab: Uli, you are leading the development team of CurIX (Cure Infrastructure in XaaS), which is a software that helps to prevent outages of IT components and services. How exactly does this happen?

Uli Siebold: CurIX is a product that enriches existing monitoring solutions with significant additional functionalities for alerting to prevent outages. CurIX identifies and signals very early possible future failure out of many anomalies that current tools identify and that suffer from many false alarms. Therefore possible future outages can be prevented effectively. The main factors for this are precise predictions with few false alarms, alerting in time and provision of sufficient information to enable early preventive actions.

Surveillance often is already part of existing IT solutions. How does CurIX differ from those?

First of all, CurIX is much more than a monitoring tool as such. It is an add-on that enhances them. One of the main differences is the activity level CurIX provides. Existing tools provide their information mainly in reactive phases, which is after a failure already has happened. CurIX provides important information already in the phase before a failure occurs. Therefore CurIX acts proactively. It analyses data which are collected by monitoring tools and triggers alerts as soon as failures become likely to happen in near future. This is implemented in a very lightweight and user-friendly way, with practically no interference with the monitored systems and information that operators can easily manage. CurIX monitors time series continuously which simplifies the operation of a 24×7 monitoring service.

You consider CurIX an add-on to existing Monitoring Solutions. How do you assure compatibility and what is the effort for implementation?

We achieve compatibility in two ways. At the technological level, we provide interface components that connect to monitoring tools at the software level. If necessary, we also are able to provide customer specific interfaces.

At the concept level, CurIX works on so-called Key Performance Indicators (KPI) that are very general, adaptable and flexible. KPIs can be extracted basically out of all kinds of raw data. Existing monitoring solutions usually provide interfaces to read out KPIs directly. Our approach is general by design so that we are able to connect to any monitoring or SIEM tool the customer uses.

During development of CurIX, we also use very different data for analysis that are successfully exploited in many domains, e.g. flight delays or even heartbeat data. This assures the flexibility also during development.

There are solutions that use thresholds for triggering alerts. In CurIX you are using so-called baselines. What are the differences and advantages of that?

Thresholds are a very robust means to implement warning systems. Not without reason they are used and accepted in many places. But they have limits: thresholds have to be defined prior they can be applied. This definition can be erroneous which we only will observe when it's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...