

MILESTONE GROUP PLC ('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Settlement Agreed for October 2016 Placing



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that following a review of the situation regarding the placing announced on 20 October 2016 (the 'Placing') and the likelihood of successful recovery of the outstanding proceeds, it has entered into a compromise agreement with the counterparty of the Placing, which was the Company's placee.



In the Placing, a dispute arose between the Company and a counterparty in relation to the issue and allotment of 83,333,332 shares (the 'Shares') at a price of 1.5 pence per share, as the £1.25 million gross proceeds from the Placing were not received by the Company from its placee. The counterparty has agreed to pay the company a settlement payment of £125,000 and to waive all rights to the Shares.



It is now the Company's intention to dispose of the Shares in due course to new placees as and when demand arises.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Tony Sanders (Chief Executive Officer).



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Hybridan LLP, Broker Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 020 3764 2341



Walbrook PR Limited, PR Tel: 020 7933 8780 Gary Middleton / Paul Cornelius



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX