

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) reported that the Group performed strongly in the first nine months of its financial year, with the improving growth trend seen in the first half continuing into the third quarter. The Group delivered constant currency revenue growth in the first nine months across all reporting regions with a particularly good performance in Asia Pacific. AVEVA said it is ahead of the Board's previous revenue expectations for the current stage of the financial year, albeit with the final and most significant quarter of the year yet to complete.



AVEVA said it intends to provide an update on trading for the Schneider Electric industrial software business on or around 15 February 2018. The Group will also update the market on other matters, including the appointment of a new CEO in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX