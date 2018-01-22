STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of ASSA ABLOY AB has, as announced earlier, appointed Nico Delvaux as new President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY AB. He takes up his position as President and CEO on March 15, 2018 and succeeds Johan Molin, who will leave his position after 12 successful years as President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Nico Delvaux starts his employment with ASSA ABLOY AB on February 3, 2018.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSAABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,000employees, operations in more than 70countries and sales of SEK 71billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotelsecurity.

For more information, please contact:

Carolina Dybeck Happe,

CFO and Executive Vice President,

Tel.no:+46-8-506-485-72

Ann Holmberg,

Head of Group Communications,

Tel. no: +46-8-506-485-54

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/nico-delvaux-takes-up-his-position-as-president-and-ceo-of-assa-abloy-on-march-15--2018,c2435187

The following files are available for download: