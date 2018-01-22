

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) announced it expects effective tax rate to be reduced from 26.5% to around 24% as a result of the US tax reform, and the cash tax rate to between 19% - 22%, in the year ended 30 September 2018. The Group noted that the new law will require it to revalue the net deferred tax asset recognised on US balance sheet before 30 September 2018, but it does not expect this to be material.



Compass Group said certain aspects of the new law may still be subject to future clarification and as such could affect the extent to which the Group is impacted by the reduction in the headline tax rate.



