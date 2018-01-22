

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported Monday that its group revenue for the year 2017 increased 17 percent on a reported basis and 12% in constant currency. Further, the company said its adjusted pre-tax results for the year are anticipated to be ahead of the Board's expectations.



In its pre-close trading update, the company said group Services revenue increased 11% on an as reported basis and 7% in constant currency. Group Supply Chain revenue increased 19% on an as reported basis.



UK revenue increased 9% for the year, with Services revenue increasing by 6% and Supply Chain revenue increasing by 10%.



The company said the fourth quarter was particularly strong with Services revenue up 9%, Supply Chain up 18% with an overall revenue growth of 16%.



German revenue climbed 15%for the year overall with Services revenue increasing by 7% and Supply Chain revenue increasing by 19%, all in constant currency.



French revenue increased by 13% for the year overall with Services revenue increasing by 15% and Supply Chain revenue increasing by 12%, all in constant currency.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'While we believe the positive momentum in the market is set to continue, there will be a number of one-off costs and investments within the Group in 2018 that will not repeat in 2019, which will hold back the enhancement of profitability in 2018. While it is still very early in 2018, the Board expect the year to be one of stable profitability.'



Further, the company said, as announced earlier, that it will launch tomorrow a tender offer to return value of approximately 100 million pounds. Details will be released tomorrow.



The company plans to release full-year results on March 13.



