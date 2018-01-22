

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) confirmed that, on HS2, Kier and Eiffage are now 50/50 joint venture partners delivering two of the seven civil engineering packages, lots C2 and C3. Kier has assumed full responsibility for the Highways England smart motorway schemes on which it had been working in joint venture with Carillion.



Following the acquisition of McNicholas in July 2017, a number of contract extensions have been awarded to this business, totalling 140 million pounds. In regional building, the Group has been awarded a 160 million pounds Public Health England contract for a new bioscience facility in Harlow, Essex.



The Group said it will announce trading update for the half year ended 31 December 2017 on 25 January 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX