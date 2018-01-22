Company Announcement No. 676



On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought Average Amount DKK back transaction price Accumulated for trading 1,382,466 489.61 676,863,230 days 1-52 53: 15 January 2018 127,000 488.47 62,036,274 54: 16 January 2018 18,000 486.50 8,757,042 55: 17 January 2018 125,000 484.08 60,509,450 56: 18 January 2018 135,000 486.60 65,691,486 57: 19 January 2018 11,000 493.95 5,433,445 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 1,798,466 488.91 879,290,927 days 1-57 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,524,630 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.43% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.



Attachment:

