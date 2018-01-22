Industry-changing, connected mobility for the European LCV market

After more than 25 years developing high-end telematics software for the HGV industry globally, Astrata is now bringing its expertise to benefit the European LCV market with the launch of VanLinc.

This easy-to-use, comprehensive fleet management solution provides real-time insights on drivers, vehicles and other assets, helping businesses drive productivity and increase capacity for work. Unlike other products, it seamlessly integrates with other business systems for joined-up working and improved efficiencies. Businesses with services reliant on vehicles now have the ability to maximise operational efficiencies due to one solution communicating with all other business systems. The VanLinc solution also effortlessly integrates with refrigeration systems to maintain constant temperature control during transport.

The LCV market will be able to benefit from Astrata's HGV telematics expertise with further high-end solutions being built into the software portfolio. ADAMS Essential, supply chain and last mile delivery software, manages all business logistics in one comprehensive single view. Its integration with other transportation, warehouse and workflow management systems gives full visibility, control and helps plan for the future.

Astrata's innovative new product portfolio has been developed to support all areas of a company's business fleet management, driver monitoring, route planning, analytics and more to improve customer service and responsiveness in an ever-competitive market.

"The VanLinc and ADAMS solutions really are revolutionary for the LCV market, on a strategic and operational level. Today's transport management systems and supply-chain solutions can't cope with modern enterprise needs. Our solutions are able to seamlessly integrate with any other business system i.e. HR, Enterprise Resource Planning, Transportation, Warehouse etc. to cover every aspect of a business' day-to-day operations.", says Simon Hill, Head LCV Solutions Sales and Business Development.

Cagatay Kibriscikli, Managing Director at Astrata Europe adds: "Astrata has a successful, proven track record in high-end HGV telematics products for businesses around the world. We have listened to and learned from our customers in the HGV sector about what they need from a business and an LCV solution. We have built this and more into our solutions."

Astrata's solutions have already been adopted by household names including DHL, TNT Express, Tesco, Linde and Shell, helping them meet high levels of customer service and business performance.

Sebastien Ruffino, Business Unit Manager at TomTom BRIDGE, a key Astrata partner, says: "Our partnership with an innovative and customer-focused company as Astrata, represents a successful collaboration between two businesses who aim to take the connected mobility to a whole new level."

About Astrata Europe

Astrata Europe is a subsidiary of Astrata Group. Formerly known as Qualcomm Enterprise Services Europe, Astrata Europe delivers advanced fleet management and software solutions to transport and logistics companies of all sizes, as well as to Industry verticals. Relied upon by over 1500 European customers, including several of Europe's largest fleets, Astrata offers the broadest range of the telematics and transport operations technology available in the market today.

With more than 25 years of experience, Astrata Group is recognised as a trusted leader in Advanced Location-Based IT services and solutions worldwide.

For more information please visit www.astrata.eu/vanlinc.

