The Investment Partnership "Crassula Capital" (hereinafter Crassula Capital) announced today a plan to launch of its ICO, to raise funds for investments in cryptocurrencies and precious metals markets.

Crassula Capital comes from bullion market and has ability to make money in new investment fields (cryptocurrencies). Having access to many markets and investment tools, we believe there are many great opportunities lay ahead in conjunction with cryptocurrencies and bullion markets. By joining Crassula Capital everyone is free from difficult investment tasks and able to earn more.

There are many benefits of the Investment Partnership:

1) The strategy of Crassula Capital is pragmatic and includes two investment plans:

Plan A. Basic. High-yield investments in futures, arbitrage operations, repo, start-ups in cryptocurrencies and bullions;

Plan B. Conservative. It is used, as an option, and is aimed at investing in programs for the development of the digital economy with the participation of state institutions.

2) A large investment budget of Crassula Capital expands the scope of diversified investments and reduces operating costs.

3) Crassula Capital has time and knowledge in the analysis of the market situation and procedures for selecting promising crypto assets.

4) Crassula Capital has opportunity to participate in pre-ICO, ICO, private subscriptions of financial & technical companies, in the state programs (Sandbox Approach) on favorable terms.

In conclusion there's a topical quotation from Vitalik Buterin "It is difficult to choose where to invest in.....". Crassula Capital comes here to perform these tasks.

The ICO is open to everyone, visit us athttp://crassula.capital . The ICO is open fromJanuary 23th to March 15th, 2018,valued atUS$100Mand priced atUS$100per Crass token.

For participation in ICO the Partners get:

bonus (ethereum) up to 5% of the ICO volume;

a share in Crassula Capital;

quarterly dividends;

the right to vote for choosing the investments;

an option to buy out a share of your investment in one year of operation of Crassula Capital.

For participation in Bounty campaign Crassula Capital everybody can earn ethereum at a rate of up to 0,5% of the ICO volume.

It's our way of thanking our backers, and it's our commitment to honor this offer.

