

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) announced the signing of an agreement with Sobeys to partner with Ocado Solutions to develop an online grocery business in Canada using the Ocado Smart Platform. Sobeys and Ocado will develop their first Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in the Greater Toronto Area. The build is expected to take approximately two years. The companies will will consider developing other CFCs in Canada's dense urban areas.



Ocado announced it expects the deal to create significant long term value to the business. The Group expects the transaction to be earnings neutral in the current financial year. Ocado expects to incur additional capex of 15 million pounds in fiscal 2018 to support the partnership. In fiscal 2019 and beyond, the profitability of Ocado Solutions is likely to grow as the fees from the transaction increase, and as other deals are signed.



