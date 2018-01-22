

Dalradian Issues Options



TORONTO, January 22, 2018 /Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that on 18 January 2018 the Company issued 250,000 stock options ('Stock Options') to Mr. Michael Barton, who was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 11 January 2018 as Orion Mine Finance Fund II LLP's ('Orion') designated nominee. The Stock Options were issued in accordance with Dalradian's Stock Option Plan and are exercisable into common shares of Dalradian at $1.27 (being the closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 17 January 2018) over a five-year term. Vesting is immediate. Michael Barton will transfer the economic benefits of the Stock Options and the underlying shares to Orion (or as it directs) pursuant to existing arrangements between them.



Following the grant, the total number of options under the Company's Stock Option Plan are 9,791,667.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONs



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |a) |Name: |Michael Barton | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |2. |Reason for the notification | | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |a) |Position/status: |Director | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |b) |Initial notification/Amendment: |Initial Notification | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |3. |Details of the issuer, emission | | | |allowance market participant, auction | | | |platform, auctioneer or auction | | | |monitor | | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |a) |Name: |Dalradian Resources Inc. | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |b) |LEI: |213800MHTI7RJG1B4M08 | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |4. |Details of the transaction(s): section| | | |to be repeated for (i) each type of | | | |instrument; (ii) each type of | | | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)| | | |each place where transactions have | | | |been conducted | | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Common Shares of no par value | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification Code | | | | | ISIN: CA2354991002 | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |b) |Nature of the transaction |Grant of options to purchase common| | | |shares | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume |250,000 options to purchase common | | | |shares at $1.27 | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |250,000 options to purchase common | | | |shares at $1.27 | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |18 January 2017 | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +---+--------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



