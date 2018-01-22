

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) reported that its order book for electric driveline (eDrive) technologies hit a record 2 billion pounds by the end of last year following a series of significant programme wins with major global automakers. Sales, which were previously forecast to rise from 33 million pounds in 2017 to 200 million pounds in 2020, are now expected to increase over eight-fold to 275 million pounds. In 2022, GKN forecasts that eDrive sales will reach 500 million pounds.



GKN said it is developing new technologies to constantly improve electric vehicles. The new multi-speed system, the eTwinsterX, unveiled at the 2017 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show, will be demonstrated to customers during the 2018 Wintertest in Sweden.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX