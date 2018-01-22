Infosys Partners With A.S. Watson Group for Technology and Digital Transformation Initiatives

HONG KONG, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced a strategic partnership with the A.S. Watson Group (ASW), the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, to accelerate ASW's digital transformation initiatives. Infosys has been appointed as an Official Technology Partner by the A.S. Watson Group to provide technology services across Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. This collaboration is part of ASW's Technology Partnership Program, which is aimed at developing strategic partnerships to support the company's long term goals.

The partnership is aligned with ASW's customer strategy, DARE - to be Different, Anywhere, build Relationships and offer unique Experiences. Infosys' solutions, services and technologies will accelerate ASW's next-generation digital marketing platform, build robust AI and Machine Learning frameworks for ASW's customer centric analytics, optimize operational efficiencies, improve scalability and reusability across business units.

Malian Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of A.S. Watson Group, explained why the company introduced the partnership approach, "We believe every technology partner whom we have chosen to work with is more than just a vendor. Traditional client-vendor relationships are short-term, lack transparency and continuity. The Partnership Program is designed to transform the short term contractual relationship to a longer term strategic relationship to create a win-win for both parties. The appointment of our first batch of worldwide Tech Partners shows our determination to accelerate our digital transformation, enabling the A.S. Watson Group to build on our solid retail foundation to fuel further growth through a smarter and more efficient organization. Our purpose of putting customer first and putting a smile on their faces continues. We recognize that our customers are changing rapidly and technology has become an ever more critical ingredient to deliver our purpose."

Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "It is imperative that companies embrace digital technologies if they want to stay relevant and it is inevitable especially in the highly competitive and dynamic retail industry. We are pleased to partner with the A.S. Watson Group in their digital transformation journey. We will leverage our vast experience in the retail industry, our deep understanding of global markets as well as our extensive digital capabilities to help the A.S. Watson Group achieve its objectives."

About A.S. Watson Group

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer with over 13,700 stores in 24 markets. Each year, over three billion customers and members shop with our 13 retail brands, both in stores and online.

For the fiscal year 2016, A.S. Watson Group recorded revenue of HKD151.5 billion. We have over 130,000 employees worldwide.

A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ' ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

Please visit http://www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands. You may also stay in touch with us via our digital presence (E-commerce, social media, mobile app & more); more details are at http://www.aswatson.com/our-customers/digitalasw/.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve those effectively.Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

