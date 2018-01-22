Blockchain-Healthcare Start-Up Patientory Showcases In Arab Health 2018

Patientory continues to connect the dots with global population health solutions at Arab Health, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region.

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blockchain healthcare company, Patientory, is an exhibitor at the 2018 Arab Health conference. The four-day healthcare conference provides the latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques, and skills. In 2017, there were 4,072 exhibitors, 40 country pavilions, 68 exhibiting countries, 96,925 visitors, and over 102,000 participants!

Founded by medical researcher-turned-entrepreneur Chrissa McFarlane in 2016, Patientory's blockchain-enabled solution empowers consumers to take charge of their health by providing a highly secure, single platform to share and manage their healthcare information with providers and healthcare organizations.

"We are thrilled to participate in Arab Health and continue our global mission to transform healthcare and provide a solution that supports better healthcare outcomes through improved data access and management," commented CEO and Founder Chrissa McFarlane.

To learn more about Patientory, please visit www.patientory.com. For additional information about Arab Health or to register for the event, please visit http://bit.ly/2Di8Y4T.

---------

For more information, please contact:

Quiana Lloyd

Patientory

678.951.9007

quiana@patientory.com

About Patientory

Patientory is empowering people to take charge of their health. Patientory connects doctors, care providers, and consumers all within a single, secure platform - creating a care team that works together to provide the best care. We're revolutionizing the way doctors, and patients interact and gain access to information, cutting out all layers and processes that currently are stumbling blocks in care coordination.

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region. The 2018 edition of the event is expected to welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 103,000 attendees from 150+ countries.

Accompanying the exhibition will be 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques, and skills.

Arab Health 2018 will take place from 29 January - 01 February 2018.