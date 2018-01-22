Imagine Education and onQ Expand Global Learning Partnership for the Egyptian Ministry of Education

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Imagine Education, a leader in global solutions, and onQ', a revolutionary digital content delivery provider for communications and learning, today announced an expansion of their partnership, to support and further develop the Teachers First initiative for the Egyptian Ministry of Education. The program is a core element of the Egyptian Learning Society, which aims to make every Egyptian citizen an active lifelong learner. The announcement was made at the Education World Forum in London.

The Egyptian Ministry of Education will use the Aspire' solution - which combines Imagine Education's Point-of-Learning' solutions with onQ's award-winning content delivery platform and patented video conversation technology '• to build upon the early success of the Teachers First program, which reaches 17,000 teachers and 1.7 million students. The program's foundation is based on a personalized professional framework that outlines the behaviors that make world class teachers, and utilizes the latest mobile technology to capture and reward incremental improvement.

Aspire, which offers the best of face-to-face and digital learning in a single solution, will dramatically aid program participants in developing individual behaviors and accelerating learning '• ultimately enabling deeper engagement, and a more meaningful experience with improved outcomes on both an individual and collective basis.

As the program is rolled out to half a million teachers throughout the country, Aspire further will enable more self-help learning opportunities through interactive video and will build on the strength of teachers to address effective teaching and learning through expanded education communities of practice.

"I believe that we are developing a unique capacity through a program which is systemic, sustainable and scalable, and transforming how teachers carry out continuous professional development, teaching and learning," said Jim Wynn, CEO, Imagine Education.

"We are excited to support the expansion of the strategic Teachers First program as part of the Egypt's broader Learning Society initiative," said Jim Marshall, CEO, onQ. "We anticipate that the learning and growth of Egypt's people will, in turn, contribute to the country's economic capacity."

To learn more about Aspire and the Teachers First program, visit us in the sponsor area at the Education World Forum, January 22 - 24, or visit education.engageonQ.com/EWF.

About Imagine Education:

Imagine Education envisions education being accessible to everyone, connected to the real world and with learners at the centre. The company specialises in helping others to maximise the impact of new technologies in schools. Through a combination of innovative applications and hands-on education consulting, Imagine Education leverages its vast experienced international body of consultants, associates, and technology experts to support and meet its clients' needs around the globe. For more information, visit https://imagine.education.

About onQ:

onQ is revolutionizing digital communications and learning, transforming static video and other presentation media into immersive, interactive group experiences and engaged conversations around content that matters. The onQ platform has set a new standard for "listening organizations" by delivering actionable behavioral insights that facilitate dramatic improvements to content, communications, learning, and measurable outcomes. onQ is privately funded and based in Atlanta, GA, with an international office in Zurich, Switzerland. To learn more about onQ visit engageonQ.com.

