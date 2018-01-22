ANCHOVY. Studios plc - From Start up to Success Story

HAMRUN, Malta, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ANCHOVY. Studios plc. unveils its fully fledged identity this week with a launch the company is calling 4.0. This updated version presents a holistic picture of the development of the once start-up company to what it is today. One such venture was the introduction of BiteMyCoin, a cryptocurrency news site which was launched last July. The site was one of Malta's first resources for Blockchain technology and has an international audience with 100,000 page views per month. This and other projects can be found at ANCHOVY. affiliates, a dedicated space on the relaunched site as well as ANCHOVY. careers, which highlights the company's ever growing need for likeminded people to join their team.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630964/ANCHOVY_Logo.jpg )



ANCHOVY. is a data driven creative agency founded by brothers, Zak and Benji Borg who started the company in their bedroom five years ago. ANCHOVY. was one of the first digital marketing agencies on the island - the brothers saw this gap in the market and focused entirely on it which worked against them at times.

"We stuck to our guns and focussed exclusively on digital. It hurt us a lot in the beginning as we lost out on a lot of work and to an extent it still haunts us to this day. But now it's paying off. These days there are clients that integrate heavy digital presence in their marketing plans and others that focus exclusively on digital."

Today ANCHOVY. has grown to a team of over 30 people spread over two offices in Hamrun and more recently an office in Amsterdam as well as a presence in Dubai. The acquisition of talent has brought with it expertise in the various fields of digital marketing, and the company specialises in data collection and analysis, business strategy and transformation, brand creation, qualified lead generation and customer experience design.

Discover more at http://www.anchovyinc.com

Contact: Lisa Darmanin Demajo, +356-792-804-99, lisa.darmanindemajo@anchovyinc.com