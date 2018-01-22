Gamaya Introduces CaneFit - Decision-Support and Automation Platform for Industrial Sugarcane Cultivation in Brazil

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamaya, a global agronomy intelligence provider announced the introduction of a unique solution for large industrial sugarcane growers in Brazil - CaneFit. The platform facilitates significant improvement of efficiency and sustainability of farming businesses. The CaneFit solution is available today and includes a free trial offering.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630960/Gamaya_Canfit_Infographic.jpg )



The initial focus of Gamaya CaneFit service is on Brazil, where it provides a tailored solution for sugarcane growers and includes a suit of analytical products such as planting efficiency analysis and weeds detection. CaneFit is available through a user-friendly web interface, as well as API that can be integrated with existing farm management software. The actionable maps are delivered throughout the different stages of cultivation and include detailed statistics designed to support optimal and timely decisions. All fields can be compared, analysed and prioritized for specific agronomical operations. Resulting maps can be exported in industry standard computer file formats compatible with CAD and most field machinery software.

The analysis of drone imagery performed by Gamaya is fully automated, reliable and is delivered within 48 hours. The accuracy of detection of planting gaps is 95%. CaneFit solution helps industrial sugarcane growers to better predict and manage risks associated with planting failures, and implement a secondary replanting where it's needed to substantially increase production efficiency. An increase of up to 10% of yield can be expected for all subsequent growing seasons, assuming that 50% of the sugarcane planting failures can be addressed by a sugarcane grower through a secondary replanting.

Gamaya proposes three commercial packages: Demo, Basic and Professional. The demo package allows to test the solution for planting gaps for free on an area of maximum 2'000 ha during 4 months, subject to a condition that drone imaging is carried out and paid by the client. Basic and professional packages include additional products, such as detection of weeds and yield prediction, both tailored specifically for sugarcane in Brazil. Several products require a customization to reflect the methodology, used by a particular client. Gamaya uses a combination of space-borne and drone-based imaging to deliver products. Further detailed information about the CaneFit solution and commercial packages can be found in English and in Portuguese.