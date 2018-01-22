Alfen Wins Order for Management and Maintenance of 500 Charging Points in The Hague

ALMERE, The Netherlands, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Effective 1 January 2018, the municipality of The Hague has commissioned Alfen to perform the management and maintenance of the charging point infrastructure for electric vehicles. The order involves more than 500 Alfen Twin public charging points. Thanks to energy supplier Nuon, the vehicles of the users are charged with green energy generated in The Netherlands.



Between 2013 and 2016, Alfen delivered the charging infrastructure for the general public in the municipality of The Hague. Alfen will now deploy its service portfolio for the management and maintenance of the charging point infrastructure. This includes its 24/7 helpdesk, service experts and technicians, and its online monitoring system known as 'Connect'. Location and status information can now be monitored from a distance and smart charging is enabled by taking the available net capacity into account. Winning this order means that Alfen can optimally deploy its services for the municipality and its residents and visitors.

Remco Fens is product portfolio manager at Alfen and says: "Our charging points have been used for years by the residents of and visitors to The Hague. Our management and maintenance services ensure that the charging points can be optimally deployed in the future. The findings are used by our development team to further refine our product base so that we can continue to offer the most high-quality solutions going forward."

Floris Elzakker is project manager at the municipality of The Hague and adds: "The municipality of The Hague has worked together with Alfen since 2013 on the public infrastructure for EV charging. Electric vehicles contribute to cleaner air in the city. We are delighted that we can now extend our partnership, in particular due to the fact that the manufacturer of the charging points now assumes responsibility for their management and maintenance. This means that we as a municipality can keep the lines short, enabling us to look to the future with even more confidence."

About Alfen

With smart grid solutions, energy storage systems, charging points for electric vehicles and a broad portfolio of other products, systems and services, Alfen plays a central and connecting role within the electricity grid. The transformer substations developed by Alfen supply millions of households and companies with energy, and thousands of electric vehicles make use of Alfen's charging points every day. Alfen's energy storage system is used for applications such as load balancing, energy trading, frequency control and the creation of autonomous energy grids in combination with solar or wind energy.

With a broad range of products developed in-house and considerable experience as systems integrator, Alfen is building the electricity grid of the future: reliable, sustainable and innovative.

