Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Reminder - offer from Transocean set to expire at 16:30 CET Tuesday 23 January 2018

Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the voluntary exchange offer (the "Offer") made by Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc. (collectively, "Transocean") to acquire all outstanding shares of Songa Offshore SE ("Songa Offshore" or the "Company", Oslo Børs: "SONG").

As reported by Transocean on 18 January 2018, the shareholders of Transocean have approved the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Offer, thus fulfilling a key condition for the Offer. Completion of the Offer remains conditional, however, upon acceptance of the Offer by Songa Offshore shareholders representing more than 90% of the Company's shares on a fully diluted basis.

The acceptance period under the Offer is set to expire tomorrow, 23 January 2018, at 16:30 CET. As previously reported, the board of Songa Offshore has recommended its shareholders to accept the Offer, and the board therefore encourages shareholders to provide their acceptances of the Offer within said deadline. The complete board recommendation is included in the offer document and prospectus for the Offer dated 20 December 2017 (the "OfferDocument").

As stated in Transocean's notice to Songa Offshore shareholders on 19 January 2018 (available on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no)), shareholders who accept the Offer within the deadline are expected to receive settlement on or about 30 January 2018. Settlement under a subsequent squeeze-out is currently expected not to occur until March 2018 at the earliest.

For further details regarding the terms and conditions of the Offer, and the terms and timing of any subsequent squeeze-out, please see the notice from Transocean on 19 January 2018. For complete details on the Offer and acceptance forms, please refer to the full Offer Document available on:

www.songaoffshore.com (http://www.songaoffshore.com), or

http://securities.clarksons.com/Other/Shared-issues/Public-Issues/20171221_Songaoffshore (http://securities.clarksons.com/Other/Shared-issues/Public-Issues/20171221_Songaoffshore).

Pareto Securities AS acts as financial advisor to Songa Offshore in connection with the Offer. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as Songa Offshore's Norwegian legal advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as US legal advisor.

22 January 2018

Limassol, Cyprus

For further details, please contact:

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)

Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)



