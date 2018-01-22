At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Carlsberg Group announces the launch of a Young Scientists Community aimed at addressing some of the world's major challenges around climate change and water scarcity. The Community is being launched with a consumer-engaging job posting under the heading "The best job for the world. Probably" The Carlsberg Group is looking for the world's brightest young postdocs to work in a community of scientists, including postdoc fellows, experts, universities and laboratories such as the Carlsberg Research Laboratory. The Community offers an amazing opportunity for young scientists to build on achievements made at the historic laboratory and develop exciting new projects that set new industry standards for science-based and partnership-driven sustainability research, developing solutions for a better tomorrow.



The Carlsberg Young Scientists Community will develop innovative solutions for some of the world's most pressing challenges and help deliver on the Carlsberg Group's ambitious sustainability programme Together Towards ZERO, focusing specifically on ZERO carbon footprint and ZERO water waste. The Group's carbon targets are recognised as being in line with what is required to achieve the Paris Agreement's more ambitious target of 1.5°C, and underline the Company's commitment to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.



Commenting on the announcement, Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart says:



"Partnerships and science are crucial to addressing some of the world's global challenges. With the Young Scientists Community we are building on our history of science and innovation to address these challenges and achieve our long-term sustainability targets and ambitions.



"We are looking at all options to reduce the environmental impact of brewing, and the young scientists will play a key role in this work. The Young Scientists Community will identify innovative solutions for achieving our 2030 targets within water and carbon for the benefit of the Carlsberg Group and the world."



The Carlsberg Young Scientists Community will be led by the Carlsberg Research Laboratory - home to ground-breaking innovations such as the pH scale, purified yeast and climate-tolerant barley. The Community will have access to the global Carlsberg Group value chain and expertise, as well as opportunities for testing the scaling of new solutions.



Creating awareness is crucial to achieving the sustainable development agenda by 2030. Thus, the launch of the Carlsberg Young Scientists Community is accompanied by a social media activation entitled "The best job for the world. Probably". The campaign was launched following the official announcement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.



Supporting links



Apply for the best job for the world. Probably.



Watch and embed Carlsberg's video: The best job for the world. Probably.



Find out more about the sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO



Follow us on Twitter @CarlsbergGroup - TowardsZERO CarlsbergYoungScientists



About sustainability at the Carlsberg Group:



The Carlsberg Group's sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, is a response to global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and public health issues. The programme is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group's SAIL'22 strategy and consists of four major ambitions and corresponding targets to be achieved by 2022 and 2030 respectively. The ambitions are: ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture. The programme encapsulates how the Carlsberg Group is pursuing its purpose of Brewing for a better today and tomorrow. It is based on a scientific approach and is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Learn more about the Carlsberg Group's work with sustainability and the new ambitions and targets: www.carlsberggroup.com/sustainability



Contacts:



Media Relations: Anders Bering +45 4179 1217 Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216 Investor Relations: Peter Kondrup +45 3327 1221 Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232



For more news follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660367