

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc. (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) reported that its loss after tax for the year ended 30 September 2017 widened to $1.15 billion from $400 million in the prior year. Tonnes mined by Generation 2 shafts increased by 11.4% to 1.8 million tonnes compared with the first quarter of 2017. Total tonnes mined increased by 2.4% to 2.4 million tonnes compared with the first quarter of 2017.



Loss before tax for 2017 was $1.170 billion compared to a loss of $355 million in the prior year. The latest-year result included impairment of non-financial assets of $1.053 billion - hurt by change in Business Plan and assumptions.



Total revenues for 2017 were $1.166 billion reflected an increase of $48 million compared to the prior year. The US Dollar PGM basket price (including by-products) increased by 6% compared to the 2016 average price, resulting in an increase in revenue of $89 million. It should be noted that whilst the US Dollar basket price increased compared to 2016, in Rand terms the basket price (including by-products) decreased by 3% driven by the stronger Rand.



Lonmin said that its sales guidance for the full year is maintained at between 650,000 and 680,000 Platinum ounces. It maintained unit cost guidance of between R12,000 and R12,500 per PGM ounce produced. Capital expenditure guidance for the year of between R1.4 billion and R1.5 billion is maintained.



Platinum sales for the quarter were 147,216 ounces, 9.1% higher than the prior year period sales of 134,954 ounces. PGM sales were 292,335 ounces, marginally higher (0.8%) on the prior year period sales of 289,962 ounces; Ruthenium sales decreased by 33.7%, as the Ruthenium to other metal sales ratio was brought in line with the normal production ratio in this quarter, converse to Q1 2017 when there was a release of built up stocks of Ruthenium, which reduced the impact of the increase of the other PGM metals sales.



