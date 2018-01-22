Everteam Preferred Partner for Talend in the Middle East

BEIRUT, Lebanon, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Talend Master VAR Partnership Officially Signed

Everteam and Talend signed a Master Value-added Reseller Agreement, a special agreement driving incremental revenue for both parties.

In the increasingly competitive IT industry it is vital for companies to undergo different kind of possible technical & sales alliances. Everteam is a very strong believer in partnership agreements. Everteam saw a partnership opportunity with Talend; a partnership that was beneficial to both parties as partnering up with Talend would consequently expand Everteams product portfolio. Talend would support through their expertise in Data Management & Big Data for complex data integration and streaming projects using 900+ connectors that enable connectivity with almost any application. Through signing this partnership, Everteam will be granted the rights to market, distribute and resell Talend's software products and services as preferred resellers in the Middle East.

Sales developments open for Everteam across the region, including KSA (exclusively), Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and UAE, as Everteam has a very strong presence in the region. Their vast portfolio speaks for itself with top clients from KSA, Qatar, UAE, Lebanon, and North Africa and beyond. Talend will be able to benefit from this aspect as the company has no direct presence in the region. This will give both parties new opportunities as they complement each other in data management, big data and cloud storage.

Through this partnership Everteam will continue to provide solid product offerings to its clients in the Middle East, but will also use Talend's advanced Data Fabric middleware solution to convert more and more organizations into data driven organizations through advanced big data management - data collection, extraction and analytics.

Brian Perrins, Sales Manager for Talend emerging markets expressed his excitement over this partnership as he stated the following, "We are very thrilled to have Everteam onboard. We know that this partnership will offer a lot of added values for both companies in the region to support our rapidly growing end user base."

"Through this partnership, I believe that Everteam will be in an even better position to embrace big data and cloud using world class applications from Talend, who are to be recognized as leaders by top industry analytics like Gartner and Forrester," said Mr. Rony Oneissi, Vice President Expertise & Solutions at Everteam Global Services.

About Talend:

Talend is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies become data driven by making data more accessible, improving its quality and quickly moving it where it's needed for real-time decision making. Talend's open-source, native, and unified integration platform, Data Fabric, enables customers to embrace new innovations and scale to meet the evolving data demands of the business.

The only open source vendor named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration and Data Quality Tools, and the Forrester Big Data Fabric Wave, Talend's innovative solutions are relied upon by 1500+ global enterprise customers across a range of industries from Banking to Telecommunications to Governments, including leading brands such as Air France, GE, and Lenovo.

About Everteam:

Everteam is the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solutions with over 25 years of experience and innovation in the field. Founded in nineteen ninety (1990) Everteam has sustained a positioning strategy in the industry which incorporates superior service quality, innovative solutions and proximity. With direct presence in the United States, France, the Gulf and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Qatar, United Arab Emirates), and Singapore, Everteam connects people, process and content to improve customer experience, streamline business processes, optimize records management and adhere to compliance requirements.

