Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - Genesis Metals Corp (TSXV: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the second phase of drilling completed at the Chevrier gold project (the "Project") near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights from Main Zone



8.73 g/t Au over 21.35 m including 37.97 g/t Au over 3.00 m in hole GM-17-42

3.59 g/t Au over 22.60 m in a separate zone in hole GM-17-42

4.26 g/t Au over 19.40 m including 8.99 g/t Au over 7.80 m in hole GM-17-48

4.47 g/t Au over 12.45 m within an interval of 1.08 g/t Au over 84.85 m in hole GM-17-46

5.06 g/t Au over 8.45 m and 1.23 g/t Au over 43.00 m in two intervals in hole GM-17-41

4.53 g/t Au over 13.80 m in hole GM-17-44

1.04 g/t Au over 50.05 m including 1.94 g/t Au ov

Brian Groves, CEO of Genesis commented "We are very pleased with these new results as they now appear to define a near surface zone of higher grade with the potential for expansion at depth. We will now focus on refining our geological model for the Main Zone as we work towards an updated global resource for Chevrier in 2018."

Discussion of Results

Holes GM-17-45 and GM-17-46 were drilled to test for extensions to Hole GM-17-09 (2.94 g/t Au over 37.40m - previously reported in Company news release dated October 3, 2017). This drilling has identified a new north-east trending shallow extension of mineralization encountered in Hole GM-17-09. Similarly, the results from Holes GM-17-41 and GM-17-44 define a new deeper south west extension of the mineralization encountered in GM-17-09. This large and well mineralized zone now appears to be defined over a distance of more than 300m. This zone is a priority for geological modeling.

The results from the highlighted holes above would suggest an area of shallow higher grade mineralization has been defined and still remains open at depth in the southern part of the Main Zone.

The majority of mineralized intercepts reported herein are less than 150 m depth

All 18 holes drilled into the Main Zone intersected mineralization with only one hole returning gold grades of less than 1 g/t.

More significant drill results are tabulated below.





Drillhole From To Core Length Au grade (g/t) GM-17-41 108.25 116.7 8.45 5.06 GM-17-41 127.75 170.75 43 1.23 GM-17-41 Including 151.25 155.45 4.2 6.43 GM-17-42 13.4 36 22.6 3.59 GM-17-42 44 48 4 0.85 GM-17-42 107.45 128.8 21.35 8.73 GM-17-42 Including 110 113 3 37.97 GM-17-43 109.3 111.6 2.3 0.35 GM-17-43 130.9 134.6 3.7 1.17 GM-17-43 148.4 152.3 3.9 1.15 GM-17-43 168.8 169.1 0.3 6.69 GM-17-44 109.05 159.1 50.05 1.04 GM-17-44 Including 109.05 119.4 10.35 1.37 GM-17-44 Including 142 159.1 17.1 1.94 GM-17-44 203 216.8 13.8 4.53 GM-17-45 35.4 98.4 63 0.5 GM-17-45 Including 35.4 37.3 1.9 2.47 GM-17-45 Including 45 52.6 7.6 0.47 GM-17-45 Including 66.15 70.75 4.6 1.07 GM-17-45 Including 79.9 85.4 5.5 0.39 GM-17-45 Including 79.9 98.4 18.5 0.85 GM-17-45 90.6 100.9 10.3 1.38 GM-17-46 19.35 104.2 84.85 1.08 GM-17-46 Including 19.35 31.8 12.45 4.47 GM-17-46 Including 20.3 28.2 7.9 6.4 GM-17-46 Including 39.5 49.4 9.9 2.52 GM-17-46 Including 41.3 46 4.7 4.47 GM-17-46 Including 55.5 59.15 3.65 0.63 GM-17-46 Including 64.65 65.7 1.05 2.22 GM-17-46 Including 89.3 92.3 3 0.23 GM-17-46 Including 99.2 104.2 5 0.98 GM-17-47 31 34.6 3.6 0.97 GM-17-47 43 46 3 0.65 GM-17-47 69.3 78.8 9.5 0.91 GM-17-48 51.8 59.8 8 0.62 GM-17-48 67.35 86.75 19.4 4.26 GM-17-48 Including 72.6 80.4 7.8 8.99

Note: Mineralized intervals were determined using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off & are length weighted averages of the gold values. (Samples under the limit of detection (5 ppb Au) are reported to half of the detection limit (2.5ppb) for composites.) True width is estimated to be approximately 65% of the indicated core lengths.

Future Plans

The Company has identified key controls to gold mineralization within the Main Zone. Gold essentially correlates with higher percentages of veins which are themselves hosted in a larger sheared zone characterized by mylonitic texture and strong ankerite-fuchsite-tourmaline-silica alteration.

Using these recently identified criteria Company geologists are focusing on the completion of updated models for gold grade distribution within the Main Zone. Those models will be integral components for a revised global resource estimate due to be completed in 2018.

Other Information

Additional information including Main Zone drilling cross-sections, a map showing locations of the 18 holes within the Main Zone and complete results from all drilling (including results from holes drilled in an area 5 km north of the Main Zone) are available on the Company's website at http://www.genesismetalscorp.com/projects/chevrier/exploration/

Mr. Andre Liboiron, P. Geo, Exploration Manager for the Company and the Qualified Person as defined within National Instrument 43-101 for the Chevrier Project, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the Property. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada (ISO 17025 certification) assayed all rock and core samples from the current field program using fire assay and atomic absorption finish for gold and gravimetric finish if gold grades exceeded 5 g/t Au.

About Genesis Metals

The Company is focused on advancing the Chevrier Gold Project located 35 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Project is located along the Fancamp Deformation Zone, 15 km northeast of the high-grade Monster Lake gold discovery and 15 km northwest of the past producing Joe Mann gold mine.

Genesis also owns 100% the 203 km2 October Gold project located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario. This project is located 35 km northwest of IAMGold and Sumitomo Mining's Cote Lake deposit and 50km southeast of Goldcorp's Borden gold deposit.

